Award-winning jazz arranger to perform at University of Montana

Ellen Rowe, an an award-winning arranger from the University of Michigan Jazz Program, will be coming to Missoula for a concert this Friday, April 29.

The University of Montana’s Jazz Arrangers Concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall.

Rowe has won awards for her compositions and arrangements. She will work with student groups for three days before the public performance.

AllMusic.com said her 2005 quartet album, “Denali Pass,” showed an “openness to a wide array of influences and willingness to draw on a whole world of music in expressing his or her particular identity,” and praised her “melodic and lyrical sensibility.”

Downbeat said her 2019 album, "Momentum, Portraits of Women in Motion," has tracks that are "as good as mainstream jazz gets." The pieces, arranged for an all-female octet, were written in honor of women heroes of hers in sports, politics, environmentalism and other disciplines.

The concert will include student groups the UM Jazz Ensemble I, UM Jazz Band II, Lab Jazz Band III and the Hellgate High School Jazz Band under the direction of Leon Slater.

Tickets are available at griztix.com under the “student ensemble series” link.

