'Back to School': The Rep brings theater (and audiences) right into class

Sam Myers’ “Event Planning Committee,” was the funniest courtesy of adult dysfunction. It pits an aggressively confident teacher, Ursula (Laine Bonstein) against two more passive (and reasonable) colleagues. A mundane to-do item like the placement of tables in a room quickly turns vicious, as Ursula browbeats Brian (Ken Grinde), who withers and collapses under the pressure, and brings out some unexpectedly harsh language from conflict-averse Helen (Erin Agner). Myers’ dialogue takes a common scenario and injects it with surprises — Brian has a “stomach full of bats” and is so afraid of everyone that he just wants a new life of solitude as a passive dairy farmer. The entire power struggle peaks with Ursula’s mini-monologue of delusions of teacherly grandeur that keeps getting more absurd as it crescendos.

By contrast, “Time is on Your Side” by Brian Quijada, set in a library, is among the most affecting. After digging through his books from school, Ryan (Elijah Fisher), recalls his interactions with a librarian, Margaret (Ann Peacock). While working on a poem for a class, he receives some suggestions from her, and she’s so pleasant and he’s so afraid of conflict that he doesn’t correct her when she gets his name wrong. Their funny and affecting relationship, weighted by misunderstanding and age difference, progresses forward while commenting on the passage of time, whether it’s been used wisely, and how small chance interactions shift our paths in ways we don’t understand until much later.