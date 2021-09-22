 Skip to main content
'Back to School': The Rep brings theater (and audiences) right into class
'Back to School': The Rep brings theater (and audiences) right into class

“Back to School,” a new set of original plays, brings you directly into an actual school, where the viewers witness at close range and in no certain order, scenes set in readymade locations like the gym, library, a music room and more.

It’s the latest in a series, “Plays on Tap,” from the Montana Repertory Theatre, a professional company in residence at the University of Montana, that brings original shows to novel locations. Audience members meet at Western Cider and then jump on a yellow school bus. You’re given a name-tag and a “homeroom teacher” guides you to various locations for 10-minute productions.

The Rep’s artistic director, Michael Legg, recruited playwrights to produce work custom-designed for parts of the school. The pieces aren’t directly related, but there was a thematic unity as the tone shifted like a curated collection.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The novelty of Willard Alternative School as a set feels most clear in Margaret E. Douglas’ “You Sing My Heart Song, Bro.” The audience members are whisked into a music room and seated at real desks. In my case, I ended up sitting directly next to Margaret (Gabriella Giordano), who very convincingly and insolently disrupts a peppy lesson from Ms. Anderson (Pamyla Stiehl) after showing up late. While two other students (Violet Anderson and Rachel Hoerth) clearly enjoy pop duets and “Carousel” rehearsals, Margaret interjects corrections, quips and then an inappropriate Blink-182 singalong. Part of the tension and enjoyment of seeing a live play is the knowledge that it’s unfolding right in front of you, and in these tight quarters, the immersive quality is taken a step further.

Sam Myers’ “Event Planning Committee,” was the funniest courtesy of adult dysfunction. It pits an aggressively confident teacher, Ursula (Laine Bonstein) against two more passive (and reasonable) colleagues. A mundane to-do item like the placement of tables in a room quickly turns vicious, as Ursula browbeats Brian (Ken Grinde), who withers and collapses under the pressure, and brings out some unexpectedly harsh language from conflict-averse Helen (Erin Agner). Myers’ dialogue takes a common scenario and injects it with surprises — Brian has a “stomach full of bats” and is so afraid of everyone that he just wants a new life of solitude as a passive dairy farmer. The entire power struggle peaks with Ursula’s mini-monologue of delusions of teacherly grandeur that keeps getting more absurd as it crescendos.

By contrast, “Time is on Your Side” by Brian Quijada, set in a library, is among the most affecting. After digging through his books from school, Ryan (Elijah Fisher), recalls his interactions with a librarian, Margaret (Ann Peacock). While working on a poem for a class, he receives some suggestions from her, and she’s so pleasant and he’s so afraid of conflict that he doesn’t correct her when she gets his name wrong. Their funny and affecting relationship, weighted by misunderstanding and age difference, progresses forward while commenting on the passage of time, whether it’s been used wisely, and how small chance interactions shift our paths in ways we don’t understand until much later.

“Bloody Mary” brings you into the gym, where Vivian J.O. Barnes devised a high-school comedy scenario, with bantering ensemble work from Amirra Patterson, Marissa Piccininni Avery and Emma Swartz. They’ve snuck in after hours, complete with candles and candy, to perform a seance. The twist isn’t what you expect but one you’ll likely understand.

As a whole, “Back to School” is probably unlike any theatrical experience you’ve had, especially after a year that’s been short on live in-person theater in Missoula. Instead of walking into a lobby, you’ll be escorted back to the bus. Hitching a ride from Western Cider is an obligatory part of the experience, by the way, and regardless of what kind of student you were, you might try sitting closer to the back to and from school.

IF YOU GO

The Montana Repertory Theatre is presenting “Back to School” Sept. 23-25, and Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

Meet at Western Cider, where a bus will leave at 7:30 p.m. and take you to Willard Alternative School. It will also be there to give a ride back afterward.

Tickets: Suggested price is $20. The Rep is operating a new “pick what you pay” model this year, sponsored by Northwestern Energy. You can buy advance tickets in increments of $5 at griztix.com. To pick a different amount, head to the UMArts Box Office in the PAR/TV Center.

Masks required: Audience members must wear a face covering for the entire performance to comply with Missoula County Public Schools requirements.

