Ballet Beyond Border: More than a competition

Before competitions have even started, people of all ages and genders and cultures gathered in a classroom, vaccines allowing them to hold hands, to dance together and to smile freely, while those who couldn’t make it join via Zoom.
Laughter, music and chatter linger in the air as friendships are formed and lives are changed in Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre’s Ballet Beyond Borders event, a gathering of dancers from across the world in an inter-cultural exchange of ideas, passion and art.
This is the fifth year of Ballet Beyond Borders, or BBB, and the pandemic isn’t stopping them from coming together.
“Not one person here had an easy time doing this, including the local kids, so they overcame every inconvenience,” said Charlene Campbell Carey, president of BBB.
She shared how dancers in Mexico were quarantined before coming, and those in Romania went out of their way to find a flight to the United States, while many others got their vaccines.
More than 70 dancers came from across the country and world to participate in Missoula’s competition, while upward of 400 are competing online. With 20 countries represented in this hybrid event, the cultural exchange at its center is as alive as ever.
Carey believes BBB is a reflection of people's hopes and dreams across the world, to be able to do what they love with other people again. She’s proud of those who made it happen, despite the struggles of travel in a world healing from a pandemic.
Carey sees the world through a choreographer’s eye, translating her experiences through dance.
“Everything we do goes like this,” she said, reaching her arms up and out, her head bent to the sky.
“And for the last year we’ve had to go like this,” she said, bringing her palms together, her body turning inward, as she plunged her arms toward the ground.
“And now we can go like this and this,” she said, combining the motions into a wave.
Carey hopes the fearlessness of BBB will carry on to dispel fear in others.
“I'm actually looking forward to coming together again,” said Donna Perkins, one of the teachers in this year’s event. “I'm looking forward to the one-on-one exchange, to be back together as the dance and global community, to be able to exchange ideas, to exchange genres, to exchange cultures. It's so different for us to be able to speak together and to dance together in the same room. I'm looking forward to that energy now.”
Carey said the most important part of BBB is how the global exchange fosters understanding.
“It's very hard to carry biases against anybody when you're having dinner with them and getting to know their family,” she said. “As much as people like to think we're all different, I see the opposite. We're very much the same.”
This sameness can be seen in the mutual love for dance among each participant.
“What I love with dancing is that I can be myself on the stage,” said Mexican dancer Angel Vizcaino. “Also because I like the audience, how they act when I’m on the stage and how they can learn and feel what I’m dancing for.”
“It's the expression of body and soul,” said BBB jury member Carla Stallings Lippert of California. “And the union of music with that is just something that touches me.”
Jorge Barani, a dancer from Cuba, grew up in a family full of dancers, instilling a love for the craft, and all arts in general, within him. Ballet is a legacy of passion he’ll continue to carry on.
“The best thing about dance, what moves me, and the reason I’m always here even though I’m tired — even though sometimes your body is like ‘please someone help me’ — is that you’re always in progress with dance,” said Brazilian dancer Isabela Pismel. “It’s never comfortable. And it always makes you become someone better: A better dancer, a better person.”
“I love seeing how other people feel when I perform, when my team performs,” said American dancer Jaden Mooney. “I love performing and bouncing off my energy with their energy.”
Mooney’s mother and dance teacher, Perkins, said she loves to watch her daughter, and other students, grow through dance. She’s proud to watch them grow as dancers and as human beings who give all they have to help others and improve themselves.
“If I had a bad day, I can dance that out. If I had a good day, I can dance that out,” said Mooney’s teammate, Moon Schulze. “(I can) really get all my issues out with dance, without having to say a word, and I think that's why I keep coming out. It’s like a therapist in a way.”
“You can spread what you have inside you, and tell (people) ‘I’m here and I’m a dancer’ and I really like that,” said 12-year-old dancer from Panama, Fatima Lucia Bodden.
Each of these people, whether they’ve been dancing for a few years or an entire lifetime, lights up when they talk about the art. They find purpose and betterment within it. Or they find a way to express their feelings and identities beyond what words can tell. Or they carry on a familial legacy.
Pismel said she’s been thinking about why she loves dance for a bit now, since it’s the topic for the event’s essay contest. The way dance has bettered her, is making waves within her life, particularly since she’s been attending Ballet Beyond Borders.
“It changed my life. It is changing my life,” Pismel said with an emphasis on the ‘is.’ “I’m in love with this city. I’m in love with this state. And I’m even in deeper love with each one of the teachers and friends I’ve been making here. So, it is life changing for sure.”
Carey said there’s no other dance competition like BBB. She compared it to a delicious pie, within each piece are multitudes of ingredients that make it so delectable, just as BBB is more than just about dance. It’s about all of the arts, it’s about global social justice and it’s about making connections that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.
“Everything you've ever been exposed to is going to be digested and come out of you in a creative way,” Carey said, explaining the importance of the varied events and classes at BBB through the lens of choreography. “Choreographers work with musicians, the artists, the dancers, all of the elements that are in the room at that moment.”
At other dance competitions, Carey is sad to see people separate. They rehearse alone or leave as soon as their dance is done, or stay within their dance company. With BBB, the atmosphere is less competitive and more celebratory. Everyone takes classes together, they learn other artforms and they celebrate their mutual love for dance.
There’s no room for being shy either, Carey gets to know each dancer, and makes sure they meet one another. She’ll grab them by the hand and pull them along saying, “You need to go talk to that one, because you wanna go to that country, go. Go, go, go go.”
There’s no room for doubt in Ballet Beyond Borders. Everyone is there to connect and to learn. And everyone is meant to be there.
“I think (dancers) come here with the idea of presenting their particular talent, you know, their greatest hits, 'cause that's what they've trained to do,” Carey said. “But they usually leave here and they’ve had a catalyst moment where they’ve discovered they have other talents, by accident.”
Someone might realize they’re an amazing writer after winning the essay contest or they might learn they love a form of dance they’ve never tried before. Some might leave with a scholarship they didn’t expect to earn or new goals for their future.
“Ballet Beyond Borders offers such a unique experience because it's not just a competition, and that's why we keep coming back,” Perkins said.
After a week full of classes and competitions, the screening of a couple of films, displays of visual art from other countries, a discussion on the crossroads of creativity and diplomacy in today’s world, the event will wrap up with a Gala.
The final event will be a culmination of competition winners and visiting artists like Barani, performing in styles from ballet to hip-hop.
Carey said the event combines all of their priorities, pointing out that Barani is performing with a Mexican dancer and Californian dancer, “a cultural exchange happening on the stage.”
The final event is Carey's favorite.
“How lovely is it,” she said, “to put aside everything in your head for a couple hours and see people gather together to share a song, a story, and watch each other dance.”