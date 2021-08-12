Ballet Beyond Border: More than a competition

“If I had a bad day, I can dance that out. If I had a good day, I can dance that out,” said Mooney’s teammate, Moon Schulze. “(I can) really get all my issues out with dance, without having to say a word, and I think that's why I keep coming out. It’s like a therapist in a way.”

“You can spread what you have inside you, and tell (people) ‘I’m here and I’m a dancer’ and I really like that,” said 12-year-old dancer from Panama, Fatima Lucia Bodden.

Each of these people, whether they’ve been dancing for a few years or an entire lifetime, lights up when they talk about the art. They find purpose and betterment within it. Or they find a way to express their feelings and identities beyond what words can tell. Or they carry on a familial legacy.

Pismel said she’s been thinking about why she loves dance for a bit now, since it’s the topic for the event’s essay contest. The way dance has bettered her, is making waves within her life, particularly since she’s been attending Ballet Beyond Borders.

“It changed my life. It is changing my life,” Pismel said with an emphasis on the ‘is.’ “I’m in love with this city. I’m in love with this state. And I’m even in deeper love with each one of the teachers and friends I’ve been making here. So, it is life changing for sure.”