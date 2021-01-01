Ballet Beyond Borders: Dance and diplomacy go online

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chance to perform, take classes or discuss their work seems high, based on the number of dancers who’ve signed up. (The schedule will go live this weekend on rmbt.org/bbb and updated as events are added.)

One of the most popular features for spectators are the dance challenges, where youths to professionals compete in categories like classical and contemporary. Those will go on as normal online. They start at 10 a.m. Montana time and run for two and a half to three hours on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 6-7. Thursday the 7th also features a sampling of work by Israeli choreographers.

The Diplomacy Conference is on Saturday, Jan. 9, along with the evening gala. All of the events are free.

The pandemic will be part of some of the cultural exchanges, which normally focus on common grounds, “what do we all share that’s similar, and that also is very illuminating in the sense of how the pandemic has affected us socially, and reveals many of the injustices at home as well as away,” she said.

Also expect new additions, like cooking classes, dance health talks and video tours from artists' home bases.