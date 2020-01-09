IF YOU GO

Ballet Beyond Borders continues on Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday Jan. 11.

Friday's schedule includes the Dance Challenge Open Category and Contemporary Category finalist performances in the morning and Ballet and Young Choreographer finalists in the afternoon at the Dennison Theater at the University of Montana. The Dance Challenge events are free and open to the public.

Saturday's schedule includes the "Creative Crossroads" Diplomacy Conference at the University Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony, both free and open to the public.

The festival concludes with the Gala Finale at 6 p.m. at the Dennison Theater. For a detailed schedule and to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit rmbt.org/bbb.