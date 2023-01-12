Ballet Beyond Borders: Palestinian dancer pursued his art from Syria to Europe

For judging purposes, this dancer was identified only as Competitor 218 when he stepped on the stage.

The competitor was in the Dennison Theatre on Thursday for a solo competition, professional age division, at Ballet Beyond Borders, the annual dance and diplomacy event.

Using his full wingspan, Karmil Suliman executed a portion of “Chroma,” by Wayne McGregor of the Royal Ballet. He enacted some of the required moves slowly and deliberately, demonstrating graceful, patient strength, even placing his hands on the ground in a prone position, then raising his left leg in the air, and tilting across his back before flipping entirely.

Suliman can dance in many styles, including contemporary, jazz and hip-hop. Ballet, though, conjures up a “special energy.” Making those moves, he said, feels like flying.

Suliman, 22, is a Palestinian dancer who was born in a refugee camp in Syria. Now he’s a student at Dance Area, an academy in Geneva, Switzerland.

It took three years of pulling strings and working through COVID-related delays to bring Suliman to Missoula for the 2023 Ballet Beyond Borders, the four-day dance competition and diplomacy conference here in town.

Those efforts finally paid off for Charlene Campbell Carey, the director of the BBB’s organizing nonprofit, the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre. She called Suliman a gifted dancer, with a “natural intelligence for movement.”

She first heard of him through Ahmad Joudeh, another guest, who grew up a stateless refugee in Syria and became a successful dancer in the Netherlands, eventually teaching Suliman.

***

Suliman started studying ballet when he was 9 with a Russian expert. When the civil war broke out in 2011, he was left without any outlets.

“It’s like nine years without anything,” he said. Undeterred, he went to YouTube and watched lessons online.

“I don’t want anything to stop me,” he said. “Despite all the things happening with me and the circumstances around me.”

Suliman’s skills and commitment brought him to Rome, then Switzerland. He hopes to find a scholarship to pursue dance in the United States.

He’s one of many dancers from Montana and countries around the world in town for Ballet Beyond Borders this year. After a few years of hybrid events since the pandemic started, this is its first “normal” event in Missoula since 2020.

There were competitions on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, there’s the Gala and on Saturday, a diplomacy conference at the University Center Ballroom. (See box for more information.)

The talks and panels add an element of cultural exchange, such as the story behind the choreography.

One visitor is Khaled Barghouthi, a Palestinian dancer and choreographer who’s worked in New York and Los Angeles.

For the past five years, he worked with his alma mater, the National Academy of Dance in Rome, and a European Union program called Erasmus, to bring Palestinians to Europe for education. Suliman was one such student.

The two Palestinians didn’t meet until they were pursuing dance in Europe. Suliman showed such progress after one year that they helped him continue his artistic path in Switzerland.

He said the cultural exchange makes this Missoula competition unique compared with many others, where often dancers are focused solely on performance.

It’s exciting that “a community can be created — a dialogue in different cultures or backgrounds somehow becomes the center,” he said. “Such events can contribute to everyday social and economic awareness.”

The dancers have a chance to showcase who they are, and why they’re here, he said.

Carey said the online elements from the pandemic and guests like Joudeh contribute to a growing community, as dancers see the success of prior participants and reach out.

During the gala, they’ll have a portion dedicated to her late husband, Donald Carey.

Carey, who died in September 2022 at age 91, was a professor emeritus at the UM School of Music who brought a love of choral work to campus and the broader community as director of the Missoula Mendelssohn Club, the Missoula Symphony Chorale, and as a founder of the International Choral Festival.

Charlene Carey said the last part of Donald's artistic legacy was working with the Ballet Theatre and Ballet Beyond Borders, helping a generation of Montana dancers in their pursuits.

They’ve created a RMBT scholarship fund in his name.