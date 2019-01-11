If you go

Ballet Beyond Borders continues on Friday and Saturday:

Competition, Dennison Theater

Friday, Jan. 11 is the final judging of several categories including contemporary duets, ensembles and student ballet solos. Performances will start at 9 a.m. and finish at 4:30 p.m.

Diplomacy conference, University Center Ballroom, UM.

- 9 a.m.: welcome by Charlene Campbell Carey, president of Ballet Beyond Borders.

- 9:05 a.m.: Opening performance, “Anything Goes” Around the World with Ballet Beyond Borders and children from the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre School. Choreography by Scott Nicholls.

- 9:10-10 a.m., "The Hidden Tears Project" with choreographer and filmmaker Jordan Marinov; moderator Julie Sirrs. Short film presentation and stories from the Hidden Tears project. Live performance from Jordan Marinov. Panel Discussion - Jordan Marinov with Clarissa Charlie and Kya Rae Dede Rose. Exhibit - The Red Dress Display : Commemorating and honoring the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Girls. Performance - The Sound of Healing : Jingle Dress Dance - Kya and Clara.

- 10-10:10 a.m.: Peace-building performance from the Unison Dance School, Israel. Introduction by Dana Blecher, director of cultural affairs, the consulate general of Israel. Director Moran Barak, dancers Leann Reizer and Elinor Ostrovsky.

- 10:10-11 a.m.: "There is Room for Everyone," Sophie Rebecca from the United Kingdom. Presentation and discussion about the new generation of dancers that are challenging ballet's rigid gender norms. Moderated by Dr. Karin Opacich.

- 11-11:15 a.m.: Contemporary performances from BBB competitors from Dance City - Marika Derton, director (Italy), Radu Domsa and Alina Ciceo (Romania), Dancers and Director, Dani Orlo, Escuela de Cubana (Mexico), Damon Berry, Kasper the Saint and Phoenix Bustellos, (Los Angeles).

- 11:15-11:30 a.m.: "China and Montana: Our Cultural Bridge to the Future." Confucius Institute director Suhan Chen with Charlene Campbell Carey. Film clip from "The Wall,” XIAO Xiangrong, choreographer, Beijing Normal University. Chinese folk dance performance by Angela Wan student of Ming Yan Cui, Chinese Song by Tony Woodward, student at Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre and Peking Opera performance by Nathaniel Puttonen student from the Chan Hon Goh Academy in Vancouver, Canada.

- 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: "Art for Change" presented by Jamal Shah, director general of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage of the Government of Pakistan.

- 12:15-12:30 p.m.: From the Russian Federation - Kazan, Tatarstan, Ravil Nigmedzyanov and the Alfia Avzalova Festival.

- 12:30-1 p.m.: "The Ballet Beyond Borders Dream and Legacy Project: A Million Dreams," with Gregg Mitchell, Habitat for Humanity and Charlene Campbell Carey.

- 1-3 p.m.: Awards ceremony, UC Ballroom

Gala, Dennison Theatre

Featuring international stars and BBB winners in myriad styles of dance. Tickets are $25-$100 at GrizTix.com. Starts at 6 p.m.