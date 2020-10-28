Ballpark screening of 'Scream' canceled in Missoula

The Thursday night screening of “Scream” at Ogren-Allegiance Park has been called off.

The Missoula Paddleheads, who host the weekly movie nights with the Roxy Theater, cited the new restrictions from the Missoula City-County Health Department released on Tuesday, which set stricter limits on capacities for public events.

“Where the PaddleHeads have been proud to provide a confidently safe and socially distanced environment for entertainment all summer long, we fully support the decision made by the Missoula City-County Health Department to increase restrictions and keep our community safe,” according to a news release from the baseball team sent on Wednesday.

The “Scream” showing was the last one on the calendar for the season.

It was a “tremendous partnership” with the Paddleheads, said the Roxy’s executive director, Mike Steinberg.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re so glad we could bring Missoula back to the movies when we need them the most,” he said.