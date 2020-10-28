Ballpark screening of 'Scream' canceled in Missoula

The Thursday night screening of “Scream” at Ogren-Allegiance Park has been called off.
The Missoula Paddleheads, who host the weekly movie nights with the Roxy Theater, cited the new restrictions from the Missoula City-County Health Department released on Tuesday, which set stricter limits on capacities for public events.
“Where the PaddleHeads have been proud to provide a confidently safe and socially distanced environment for entertainment all summer long, we fully support the decision made by the Missoula City-County Health Department to increase restrictions and keep our community safe,” according to a news release from the baseball team sent on Wednesday.
The “Scream” showing was the last one on the calendar for the season.
It was a “tremendous partnership” with the Paddleheads, said the Roxy’s executive director, Mike Steinberg.
“We’re so glad we could bring Missoula back to the movies when we need them the most,” he said.
The Roxy and Paddleheads teamed up on the "Centerfield Cinema" screenings starting in June. The nonprofit theater was closed to general public screenings and the ballpark couldn't offer any baseball games. The ample room allowed up to 1,000 audience members to sit on the grass in socially-distanced squares painted on the green, spaced out in the stands.
The new health restrictions require events with more than 250 people to submit a safety plan and gain approval 10 or more days before the event.
Refunds will be made within 72 hours, according to the news release. If people have questions, they can call 406-543-3300.
This Friday and Saturday, the Roxy is having its last outdoor screenings at its Movie Garden behind the main theater and annex on Higgins Avenue. John Carpenter’s classic “Halloween,” will screen at 7 p.m. both nights. The garden has limited capacity; check theroxytheater.org for advanced tickets or more information on the rules.
Through its website, the Roxy also offers streaming passes to new-release independent films, and the theaters are available for private rental movie parties. The annual Kiddomatic children’s film festival is moving online this year, with screenings from Nov. 13-30.
“Scream” was also the last of the scheduled community events for the ballpark as a whole this fall, but they haven't ruled out the potential for more, said spokesperson Taylor Rush.
