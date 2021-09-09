Bare Bait Dance goes on a 'Roadshow' for first in-person shows since '19

Bare Bait Dance company is hitting the road with three outdoor public performances — the first since November 2019.

Dubbed the “Roadshow,” the performances Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12 boast original pieces that are “light-hearted and playful” with music from the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Phoebe Bridgers and Nick Drake while showing off the technical ability of the dancers, said artistic director Joy French.

“It’s our chance to come together and celebrate and be able to perform live,” she said.

These outdoor shows are roughly an hour each with eight pieces “that essentially won’t ever be seen again,” French said. They’ll serve as an introduction to the company this year, which has seven dancers plus a University of Montana intern and three high school apprentices.

Each show includes a different musical guest who will perform separately — singer-songwriter Lee Rizzo (formerly of Mudslide Charley), the multifaceted singer-guitarist Travis Yost, and jazz group Blue Moon. French said they picked a series of outdoor locations with plenty of room for people to find a good spot — bring a chair, blanket and picnic.