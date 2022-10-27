Bare Bait Dance hosts a 'Riding Hood' reimagination

A classic story reinterpreted opens Bare Bait Dance’s season this week.

“Red” is an evening-length re-imagining of Little Red Riding Hood as “a queer love story about survival,” with contemporary movements by a New York company, said Hannah Garner of 2nd Best Dance Company.

They’ve included characters from the original tale as well as new ones, and cycle through them in a gender-fluid way.

“Red” is Garner’s first evening-length solo production. She choreographed, wrote and directed the work, which premiered in 2019. The next year, she was named “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine.

The production appealed to Joy French, Bare Bait’s artistic director and founder, because of its melding of narrative and dance. That dovetails with some of Bare Bait’s work: contemporary modern dance that is challenging but accessible and playful.

“This blend of dance and theater is really edgy and really interesting,” French said. There’s a lot of work being created in dance epicenters like New York that’s open to any sort of tool available, she explained, where “permission to do anything and everything” is granted. When French was looking for companies to invite to Montana, those qualities stood out.

Membership in the core group has held since they started up in 2016, with Garner and Courtney Barth, Will Noling and Ryan Yamauchi, all of whom are performing here in Missoula. All four are trained contemporary dancers, so their work always starts from movement, Garner said. Narratives, meanwhile, are a way to bring human elements into play, such as failure and making mistakes.

The movements can vary from virtuosic partnering work to pedestrian-style gestures. For instance, two dancers might bump into each other and “acknowledge that as a moment” in a way that people might not expect to see on stage.

They improvise together and write text together as well, and try to make room for humor. The show has instances where they play a character and other times in which they interact as themselves.

The music ranges from a Chopin nocturne to Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry” and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” The costumes feel like “a mashing of textures and warm colors, that feel maybe more human as opposed to leotards or unitards,” French said.

Chairs and phones will serve as props, but they’re mostly using the performance space as a backdrop. Garner said they like to acknowledge that it’s a performance. One portion might have a showpiece number, another might bring things back down with audience participation. They don’t force anyone to take part, though.

They’re performing “Red” here as part of a short tour, and for the first time since 2019.

Anniversary season

The show officially kicks off Bare Bait’s 12th anniversary season. They’re marking this as the one to celebrate, rather than their 10th, due to the pandemic.

At the start of 2022, they moved into the Westside Theater, a high-ceiling flexible performance space. They’ve continued to work on the infrastructure and also get more comfortable seating. The 2021-22 season closed out with “When the Dust Settles,” an evening-length work by French that sold out its full run.

“Hello Winter!” (Nov. 26-Dec. 4): A holiday-themed work that includes choreography by French and guests Nicole Wolcott and Faith Morrison.

Kinetoscope 10: (Feb. 11-12): The 10th annual film festival at the Roxy focus on “dance film,” a melding of choreography and cinematography. It includes blocks of Montana movies, new releases and encores from the past.

“re/play” (April 7-23): The company will perform works from French’s choreographic back catalog to mark the anniversary.