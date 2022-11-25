Bare Bait Dance makes holiday moves in 'Hello Winter!'

The spirit of winter will take to the stage at Westside Theater with choreography that meditates on the coldest and darkest season and theatrically riffs on beloved and spurned holiday clichés.

The artist-run theater’s in-house company, Bare Bait Dance, will perform their newest show, “Hello Winter!” the next two weeks.

If you go Bare Bait Dance is presenting "Hello Winter!" at the Westside Theater on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28 or $22 for students, barebaitdance.org.

Bare Bait’s founder and director Joy French says this is her first attempt at a Christmas show since she started the group in 2011.

“I think there’s a lot in the Christmas canon, and the performing arts canon is really rich and fun,” French said. “So I am humbled to try to add something to the holiday canon in this way.”

The show includes four original pieces. It highlights the choreography of French as well as guest choreographers and producers.

The production opens with a piece by local professional choreographer, performer and dance educator Faith Morrison. Morrison has specialized in environment-based choreography and bringing Western landscapes to life on stage.

With nine dancers and a healthy dose of prop snow, Morrison’s contemporary choreography in “Crystalline” invokes the often ethereal season but without the freezing temperatures.

In the creation process, Morrison guided the dancers through body and thought exercises meant to bring about and inspire the embodiment of winter, snow and ice.

“We passed through snowy powder, soft snow falls in the forest and harsh blizzard environments,” Morrison said.

It was a collaborative process that allowed the dancers a chance to create and explore the kinesthetic experience of snowscapes, Morrison said.

“Her piece, for me, really reflects a more meditative space for the season,” French said. “And an engagement in the winter wonderland around us as opposed to the commercial or religious season that surrounds us.”

In stark comparison, the second work is a play on that familiar stress many people start to feel at this time of the year, but it’s balanced with plenty of comedic relief.

French collaborated with Kelly Bouma, a Missoula-based creative producer, performer and actress by training. French and Bouma are the stars of the piece.

The third piece tells a very different story. The choreographer is Nicole Wolcott, an independent choreographer, dance teacher and longtime friend of French’s. The two met at the University of Montana when French was a student and Wolcott was teaching as an adjunct professor.

Wolcott’s piece in “Hello Winter!” is an energetic number featuring the Bare Bait dancers as well as some of the studio’s apprentices and guest dancers. The dancers are each dressed in white and are reminiscent of snowflakes or of the gossamer sparrows that the piece is aptly named for.

“I think it really has that celebratory punch,” French said. “Her piece is the more joyous and a kind of big-party feel in a way that’s still contemporary modern dance.”

To top off the performance, the fourth and final piece is a collaboration written by French and local playwright Kate Morris and features three of Bare Bait’s company dancers.

It is a narrative-style take on the holiday truisms and each dancer represents either Christmas past, present or future.

The goal, French said, was to capture the essence and personality of a female character “if she was all-knowing Christmas past versus present day trying to get things done today, versus from the future.”

The end result is an eclectic performance complete with carefully choreographed holiday theatrics, colorful attire and a few classic Christmas tunes.

“I just knew I wanted to leave the audience with a feel-good, cheesy fun,” French said. “This is a first stab at a ‘what do the holidays mean?’ and ‘how do I add something to that discussion in a dance format?’”