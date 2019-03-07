IF YOU GO

Bare Bait Dance will present a new evening-length work, "Dance|words|Dance" on Thursday-Saturday, March 14-16, and March 21-23, at 8 p.m., plus a 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

All performances take place in the Open Space Theatre in the basement of the PAR/TV Building. Tickets are $18 in advance or $22 the day of, or $15 for students. Go to barebaitdance.org.