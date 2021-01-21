Bare Bait Dance pushes creativity through the confines

She cleverly used a green screen to avoid having her five dancers wear masks, editing them together in formation. “I gave myself permission to not make sense,” Bouma said, winding up with a 16-minute, bright and overwhelming “channel changing” mirage. She said underneath there’s something more internally grueling, showing how poorly women were represented in the '80s, and how little has changed. It leans into humor and lightness, “to either counter the darkness or reveal it in a different way.”

Mollie Wolf’s “[Enter Wilderness, Location Unknown],” deals with foreboding darkness upfront. Originally created in 2019, in collaboration with her cast of dancers in Los Angeles, the piece will premiere in “CXQ.” Bare Bait rehearsed the piece while Wolf was in California, learning from video and on Zoom, right up until a week-long intensive with Wolf in Missoula prior to filming at the Westside Theater.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its creation, Wolf was grieving her childhood home lost to fire: “You don't realize how your emotions create responses to the world … your mind can become an unknown sort of wilderness,” she said. The piece became about exploring the anxiety of disruption to bodily ecosystems, a feeling she said we all share navigating a “new normal” amidst an invisible eminent danger.