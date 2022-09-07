Bare Bait to take dance on the road (to sites in Missoula)

The dance show is back on the road.

Bare Bait Dance, a nonprofit contemporary modern company, starts its 12th season with a three-day “road show,” performing original work outdoors at locations around the city.

Those include the amphitheater near the base of the “M” Trail at the University of Montana; the lot of Flanagan Motors (a longtime supporter of local dance), and the scenic yard at Ten Spoon Winery.

It’s “a gathering and a celebration of the company and of the performing arts,” with playful music and choreography, said Joy French, Bare Bait’s director and founder.

The pieces are set to music like Etta James or John Mayer covering “Free Fallin’ ” and tunes that people will recognize, French said. The movements are “playful and virtuosic,” especially considering they have to be adjusted for grass and concrete. Expect some partnered duo work and unison movements as well.

It’s based on a “picnic in the park” concept, where people can bring food, drinks, and the whole family.

Each show will have a 30-minute performance from a different musical guest. They are Travis Yost, a singer-songwriter and musical jack-of-all-trades; pianist-vocalist Josh Farmer; and singer-songwriter Lee Rizzo. They’re playing solo material, not accompanying any dancers.

The proceeds go to the upcoming season, which looks to be the most normal one since 2019.

The upcoming season

The informal, outdoor performance concept goes back to the summer of 2020. First they did “house shows” for willing hosts and their guests, then the following year the “Roadshow” at public locations.

With its low-key atmosphere at sites outside of the normal theater, they decided to start this season with it again.

Looking farther ahead, the 2022-23 season will be more “normal,” with the usual caveats and crossing of fingers.

Guest residency: For Oct. 28-30, they’re bringing in the 2nd Best Dance Company from New York for a performance of “RED,” which is based on the tale of Little Red Riding Hood. Four company members will tackle the work, which was premiered in 2019 and didn’t have as long of a run as might have otherwise, French said.

“Hello Winter!”: French and guest choreographers Nicole Wolcott and Faith Morrison present a holiday show with original works. Wolcott and Morrison both have worked with BBD in the past, with Morrison reconfiguring some choreography that got shelved due to the pandemic.

Kinetoscope: For Feb. 11-12, the dance film festival turns 10, featuring Montana-made films and highlights from years past along with new features.

“re | play”: The company turned 10 in 2020, which scuttled plans to celebrate its anniversary. So for the 12th year, they’re inviting alumni back to perform choreographic highlights from French’s career with BBD thus far.