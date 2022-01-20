Bare Bait's 'Springboard': New works with pent-up energy

If you want an idea of how contemporary a contemporary modern dance piece can be, a few pieces from the upcoming Bare Bait Dance production this weekend can give you an idea.

The annual “Springboard” program of original pieces were all created in the past four months, and give a cross-section of moods that are relatable without requiring words.

IF YOU GO Bare Bait Dance is presenting Springboard 2022 at the West Side Theater on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. (sold out); Jan. 22 at 4 and 8 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $18-$25. The virtual version is available from Jan. 21-31 for $10, available at barebaitdance.org.

Guest choreographer Faith Morrison created a trio, “Parched,” that emulates the famishment of the desert. Another guest, Ashley Zhinin, meanwhile, produced a title called “Slumber (Party)” that revisits socializing.

The dancers and choreographers have “so much to get out” after a long year, said executive director Joy French. While prior programs often include meditative pieces set to ambient music, this year it’s all synced with more driving music.

“Slumber (Party)” sequences through pop songs, as the dancers re-enact a party, a theme that Zhinin has said was inspired by the isolation of COVID.

The props and costumes reflect that — they even dance in slippers and in sleeping bags. Balloons and a game of charades play a part, too, and it ends in a dance party with “the whole cast on stage together,” French said.

Morrison, a Missoula native and company alum who recently moved back from Oregon, set her piece to the driving rhythms and bass lines of composer Michael Wall, French said. The movements reflect ideas such as water evaporating, from either the body or the ground, where the dancers move as though they were pulling up out of the ground, even as they’re seemingly melting in the sun. They also scan the horizon with a sense of urgency.

The dance company has an apprenticeship program where teenagers get experience and exposure to the art form.

French choreographed “When I’m Alone” for this season’s apprentices, Cate Gibbons, Audrey Kurz and Gabi Wilson. They’re also a part of the company in Zhinin’s piece.

“I just really love that like natural mentorship that happens there as well as the direct training and kind of cultivating those young artists," French said.

Two Missoula locals who started out as apprentices and now are company members choreographed pieces, too. Grace Nolan just graduated from high school last year and is the youngest in the group, and is stepping toward leadership roles and “really understanding how to work with other professionals,” French said.

Fahey returned to Missoula after studying in San Francisco and brings a “renewed confidence” of working outside the city at an academy then back to her work here. There’s one surprise element in her piece, which they can only pull off in the West Side Theater, as it's rigged for aerial work.

Delayed opening and filmed version

The show was supposed to open last weekend, but they decided to delay and keep it one weekend. After considering it further, they decided to continue with the second weekend, along with safety requirements and the dancers on board with the call. Masks will be required, and the theater capacity will be limited to 50 with room for people and their bubbles.

They’ve also filmed a version in front of a live audience for streaming. Kelly Bouma, a BBD member/former co-director and director of the theater, and the Roxy Theater's Mike Steinberg, led a three-camera shoot. The two have collaborated on film projects before, including a documentary that screened at Big Sky Documentary Film Festival last year and Bare Bait films last season. Bouma is editing and it will be available in a limited window, from Jan. 21-31, since French said it incentivizes people to watch it now.

“I want the kind of buzz with the live show to roll over into hopefully the virtual showing so that people even at home watching it are all kind of having the same artistic discussion,” French said.

Their prior films had strong feedback from people who’ve moved out of state who’d grown accustomed to only seeing Bare Bait’s work through photos, she said.

They’re planning on putting all their work into an online archive eventually, available for a rental fee.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.