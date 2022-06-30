Beauty and risk: Missoula artists show ‘the risk it took to blossom’

One big thread ties Missoula artists’ Julia Galloway and Stephanie Frostad’s works together: risk.

In a joint exhibition at Radius Gallery, the two’s show combines Galloway’s ceramic art and Frostad’s paintings to explore themes surrounding the natural world, human rights, gender, politics, animal extinction, time and the interrelatedness of it all.

If you go Stephanie Frostad and Julia Galloway's exhibition, "the risk it took to blossom," is on view at Radius Gallery through July 23.

The show’s title, “the risk it took to blossom” comes from a short poem by Anaïs Nin: “And then the day came, / when the risk / to remain tight / in a bud / was more painful / than the risk / it took / to blossom.”

Much of Galloway’s work centers around animals, with human-sized urns depicting endangered species at risk of going extinct, part of a larger ongoing project she has embarked on in which she will create urns for the 2,000-some endangered species in the U.S. and Canada. Also included in the show are smaller pieces with dripping clocks representing the loss of time, or time running out.

“It represents the anxiety of time,” she said. “I’m very concerned with the condition of our relationship with the natural world."

All the research she has done to inform her project comes from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website or other nonpartisan sources. In her research, she said she was surprised at how, sometimes, species that end up on the endangered species list go off the list as well.

“I thought it was a one-way trip, but it’s not,” she said.

Nonetheless, the list is quickly growing. She said she was inspired by the AIDS memorial quilt in Washington, D.C., which had nearly 2,000 panels for people who died of AIDS. It gave a visual representation for something that often goes unseen.

She hopes the urns inspire hope.

“That’s the thing I say about it — the urns are empty,” she said.

Galloway’s work also celebrates the intimate and joyful. On one wall, 144 house-shaped cups line up to make up a recreation of Richard Diebenkorn’s “Coffee,” a richly-colored oil painting depicting a person drinking coffee.

“Nothing touches your lips as often as a cup,” she said. “So there’s a real intimacy about cups.”

In Frostad’s paintings, one wall of Radius depicts another type of hope — women rising. A series of eight paintings show a woman, from the back, walking up a hill in different seasons, with birds in the sky in each one.

The birds are a symbol of freedom and rising, and they’re not the only animals that appear in her work. In one painting, a rabbit is in the foreground of the painting, while humans are in the background.

“The human drama unfolds in the presence of other creatures,” she said.

Her work is also about social causes and rural life. During the pandemic, she said she began to think deeply about essential workers, immigrant workers and how she could talk about her concerns as a middle-class white woman.

In one half of a diptych, a romantic landscape depicting land, sky, and a barn. In the other half, workers are bent over in fields. Women make up the bulk of the characters in Frostad’s work.

“You can make it, but you can’t make it powerful in its relevance if it isn’t natural to you,” she said.

After risk, one element present in both Galloway and Frostad’s work is beauty, as well as craftsmanship and quality.

“Beauty draws them in, but allows them to stay there longer,” she said.

