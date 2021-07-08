Ben Blackwood: High temps and dystopian elements in wood fire

He took some clay classes at Bozeman High School and then at Montana State University, where artists like Jeremy Hatch and Josh DeWeese teach. About four or five years ago, he dipped into wood firing, drawn by the event itself.

“At first it was the love of the firing — making work and wanting to woodfire, but with time I feel like the work kind of evolved to work with the surfaces,” he said.

His exit show comprises mostly larger work — vases and planters and tall, skinny bottles.

Technically, they’re functional but he thinks of them more as sculpture. He’s inspired not only by clay but architecture and interior design. The functionality can be a kind of Trojan Horse for experimenting with shape and texture without worrying about the implications of a purely abstract piece.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes I think that can be a deterrent for a lot of people to actually approach and enjoy our work. Whereas this is a lot easier for anyone to engage with, because everyone knows what a cup or a jar or a bottle is,” he said.

There’s also a row of smaller bottles in the hikidashi style, meaning they’re pulled out of the kiln at peak temperatures, and have a distinct glassier surface and patches of silica.