Ben Blackwood: High temps and dystopian elements in wood fire

Moving clay and firing is like a form of meditation, Ben Blackwood said, thinking through concerns about the direction of contemporary culture, that still ends with a physical product.
The Bozeman native is wrapping his two-year residency as the wood-fired artist for the Clay Studio of Missoula. Besides having time to make his own work, he’s taught classes and led multi-day firings at the studio’s anagama kiln located in the hills off Mullan Road.
Most of the pieces in his show, “Extracted from Ashes,” were made in the past handful of months, after a year with an unusual amount of time to focus on some of the background ideas of his work.
Coincidentally or not, wood-fired pieces, with their rough, jagged surfaces, have a dystopian feeling already. The process “ages whatever you make,” from fresh stoneware to his finished pieces.
Pointing to his planters, some upward of 3 feet tall, he said, “these went through a weeklong firing but the results look like geologic events.” While the work’s contemporary, it feels “like it’s thousands of years old.”
When he arrived, he was solely working on the wheel. The residency gave him time to switch to pinch construction — the pots are made by hand-manipulating long coils of clay (think summer sausage), building from the bottom, row by row, to the top. The pinching part is literal, resulting in an even but organic pattern of repeated indentations that bear a matted finish after the firing.
He took some clay classes at Bozeman High School and then at Montana State University, where artists like Jeremy Hatch and Josh DeWeese teach. About four or five years ago, he dipped into wood firing, drawn by the event itself.
“At first it was the love of the firing — making work and wanting to woodfire, but with time I feel like the work kind of evolved to work with the surfaces,” he said.
His exit show comprises mostly larger work — vases and planters and tall, skinny bottles.
Technically, they’re functional but he thinks of them more as sculpture. He’s inspired not only by clay but architecture and interior design. The functionality can be a kind of Trojan Horse for experimenting with shape and texture without worrying about the implications of a purely abstract piece.
“There’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes I think that can be a deterrent for a lot of people to actually approach and enjoy our work. Whereas this is a lot easier for anyone to engage with, because everyone knows what a cup or a jar or a bottle is,” he said.
There’s also a row of smaller bottles in the hikidashi style, meaning they’re pulled out of the kiln at peak temperatures, and have a distinct glassier surface and patches of silica.
A row of seven planks make for a wall piece — they were placed in the bottom of the kiln where coals and drips of glaze all make for a “record” of interactions in the coal pit.
Because of the rough textures — some are coated with visually interesting but scratchy sicilia — he hasn’t been making traditional plateware like bowls and plates. (There is a small selection of tall cups, which have a shiny melted surface.)
After this residency, he’s going to Butte to work on a project to build an anagama wood kiln, which could eventually lead to a community studio.
While here, he’s been working as a studio assistant for Casey Zablocki, a Clay Studio of Missoula resident alum who now shows his work through Roman and Williams Guild in New York.
Zablocki specializes in large-scale ceramic furniture, in which all of the elements of a chair or table are clay.
“He taught me how to build everything that I’m building now,” Blackwood said.
Blackwood is sharing a chair and a double-column pedestal that have a blocky and aged, artifact-like appeal. Constructed with only wet clay, then moved out to the kiln by truck bed, and then placed in a volatile atmosphere, there’s a high rate of failure and he lost more than half of all of that type of work he made. His first ceramic table blew up inside the kiln within the first few hours.
The nature of it, though, can make you “pretty resilient,” he said.