Beth Lo and Steve Lee team up for collaborative ceramics show

Beth Lo, of Missoula, and Steven Young Lee of Helena, represent two different generations of ceramic artists. Their new show at the Radius Gallery, “Intersections,” pairs them side by side and in cups they worked on together.

They’ve long had an affinity for each others’ art, Lo said, as Asian Americans who have an “offbeat take" on Asian ceramics and aesthetics.

Seen together, gallery co-owner Lisa Simon said it gives viewers “a greater appreciation for how deeply their bi-cultural identities influence every aspect of their making.” Lo’s work addresses food, raising children and “how children absorb cultural values through etiquette, language, food,” and Lee’s are steeped in historical references, including an incised-drawing technique that is Korean ceramics’ largest innovation.

Cross-state collaboration

Lo came to the University of Montana in the 1970s, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who raised her in the Midwest, and studied under Rudy Autio.

Lee grew up in Chicago, the son of Korean immigrant parents. He came to Montana for a residency at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena; which happened to have started its rich history of resident artists with Autio and Peter Voulkos. He started as the Bray’s resident art director in 2006.

Lee said he's “always been a fan of her work, even before I came to Montana." She was on the board of directors at the time and they got to know each other. The “friendship started to layer over into the work” in an organic way, through collaborations on vessels and cups, years ago.

At the Radius show, they take the form of a set of cups. Lee would make one in his signature style of decorative lines and engraved designs, and have someone drop it off in Missoula, where Lo would paint it with figures — children swimming, out in the mountains, eating and drinking.

She loves his craftsmanship and sense of design, which provide her a “great canvas to paint on,” she said.

Meanwhile, he gets to guess how she’ll fill in the surface. “Every time it’s a bit of a surprise for me,” he said, “She’s so smart and creative, and always comes up with these really great kind of riffs” on the setting he’s created.

Collectors seem to have the same kind of anticipation. Simon said both are internationally known and in high demand. The gallery began getting inquiries last summer when they announced the show.

“By the end of opening weekend both artists had sold over 75% of their works,” she said.

Beth Lo

Lo’s solo pieces in the show come from the past several years and cover a range of her recurring motifs and themes.

One series, “99 Years,” pays tribute to Lo’s mother, Kiahsuang Lo, who painted in a traditional calligraphic style. The two collaborated on pieces, with Kiahsuang decorating the surfaces of Lo’s ceramics. Kiahsuang, who lived with Lo here in Missoula, died in 2019 two months before she would have turned 100.

In this series, she’s crafting one sculpture for each year of her mother’s life — each is a takeout box like you’d get from a Chinese restaurant. The box was invented in America, she said, and is a symbol of “two cultures that are coming together,” and growing up in America with an Asian background and “Asian nourishment, so to speak.”

They’re hollow, constructed out of slip-cast white porcelain poured into a mold. On the surfaces, she painted landscape scenes in honor of her mother’s favored style. She even picked her mother’s favorite paintings to copy — the traditional way to learn is by replicating masters.

The colors are limited to blue and red, a deliberate allusion to the flag and her own life being raised in the U.S. with Asian parents.

In a different set of “takeout box” sculptures, she’s made a Chinese-style pail container painted with a child eating a hamburger, and a fast-food burger-style to-go box decorated with a kid eating Chinese food. These all rest individually on wall pedestals — for another series, she stacked them and then painted, which gave her “lots of puzzles to work out” as she tried to resolve 2D imagery on 3D surfaces that can be read from multiple vantage points.

Several larger pieces in the center pedestals of the gallery fall under a theme of “Give and Take.” While artists often “feel like they’re giving,” there’s also the opposite: She’s taking things from her mother’s and son’s lives for her art; she needs studio time to work. Lately, she’s used her work for fundraising more, and made these that address the idea directly. The large jars have faces on both sides, with hands arranged to express either gesture.

She’s also sharing bowls and platters with a “Year of the Tiger” theme for 2022; and cups of children swimming, they’re heads carefully rising above the lip of the object — i.e. above water.

Steven Young Lee

Lee is showing work that’s representative of his style that he’s shown around the country, and newer ones in stoneware.

His decorative motifs are precisely engraved with an X-ACTO knife, carefully spaced out, and not unlike working with ink on paper, have to be enacted in one shot.

The designs come from his deep research into different periods, whether Asian or European, a process of “grabbing and cutting and pasting” patterns and seeing how they evolve. He might come across a banana leaf design popular in Southeast Asia that ends up in German ceramics after it was imported and mimicked.

“The pattern becomes the vehicle in which information is moving around,” he said. To him, there’s also a sense of connection with craftspeople from centuries ago who were thinking the same thing he is: “How do you lay out a pattern?”

Another “unplanned synchronicity” between Lo and Lee is a particular three-color palette, Simon said. "They both do works in ‘red, white, and blue’ to acknowledge their American identities, even when the forms are distinctly deriving from Chinese and Korean models.”

In Lee’s work, it takes the form of porcelain, the blue engraved lines and a copper oxide underglaze that hovers and fades in clouded forms. He said that historically, it was less common than blue because it’s volatile in the kiln — sometimes it’s very red, other times not as much.

He began working with blue and white decades ago. The particular glaze he uses makes it appear as though the blue coloring is being dragged up and pulled out.

“I love that atmospheric quality, where it’s not just a static line,” he said. Instead, there’s depth from the blue haze, the white crackling effects on the surface, and the red hazing effect.

For a gallery show in New York in 2013, he created a wall installation with three panels of 100 cups each, in 10 by 10 rows, with one “panel” per color. He was making allusions to color field painting, the themes of the flag, and pixelation, as the cups bore patterns that had come from all across the world.

As he transitions into a new role as the Bray's director emeritus and special projects manager, he's also been experimenting in stoneware, based in a Korean style called Buncheong.

He likes the energy and personality that came through in the period. Particularly for him, there’s more asymmetry in the forms and the designs than his main style.

One has an imprint that functions like a handhold — he picked it up while it was still wet. The drawings are different, with some fun and deliberately goofy elements — one cup has a Godzilla-like dragon breathing fire across a cityscape, inspired by the way a kid might draw one. They have flatter sides, courtesy of a paddle.

Another has a drawing ninja, an obsession from his youth that came back to him recently when he was wearing a hoodie with his mask.

“It’s exactly how I dressed when I was like 8 years old,” he said.

Some flasks have fish, others a smiley face (or frowny face) depending on the side.

The plates have a solid depth to the rim, the kind you want if you were eating out of your lap. They were partly inspired by a French potter named Jean-Nicolas Gerard, who came to the Bray. Lee got one of his plates and took it home. Everyone in the family used it regularly, and were always reaching for that particular one, he said. So he studied it, and why it worked the way it did, and reverse-engineered it.

That anecdote points to an area that’s quite important to him: “All of these pots are made to function, and so they’re not just a means to carry imagery. The pots are very carefully crafted so that they will hopefully work in someone’s home or kitchen,” he said.

