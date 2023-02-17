A quest for answers, a Japanese Buddhist monk with a taste for metal music and a big secret come together to tell an unusual story in “Crows are White.”

The documentary’s filmmaker and director, Ahsen Nadeem, begins the film with an explanation of the premise: he is searching for personal guidance. This benign beginning grows in peculiarity as the plot evolves.

If you go Director: Ahsen Nadeem 2022, U.S., Japan, Ireland — 99 min. Montana premiere MCT, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. Stream Feb. 20-25

The film largely takes place in a remote Japanese Buddhist monastery, where Nadeem and the film crew have come to meet and speak with an especially venerated monk. But the team struggles to gain the trust of the monastery officials and face continual roadblocks. Yet, the same roadblocks lead Nadeem to meet the lowest-ranking monk with a propensity for defying his rigorous religious teachings. This starts the story on an unexpected trajectory as Nadeem and the monk grow to become friends.

It is not a traditional film where the filmmaker is an unseen enigma behind the camera. Instead, the relationships between Nadeem and the subjects evolve on screen in a way that speaks to the often messy process of documentary filmmaking. There is also an intimate transformation of Nadeem himself in his own life and personal relationships. But that is the very reason the film was chosen to be spotlighted as the Centerpiece for this year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

Centerpiece films are chosen for their ability to speak to the heart of what documentary filmmaking is as an art form and tool for exploration. “Crows are White” does just that as it breaks the mold in traditional filmmaking form and lets the audience in on the behind-the-scenes. There is even an uncanny glimpse into what the interpersonal relationships between members of the film crew can look like.

Michael Workman, the director of programming and features for the festival, said that part of the mission for the festival is to promote documentary filmmaking as an art form. “Crows are White” does a great job of exploring different artistic approaches and also bringing the nuance of filmmaking to light in an interesting way, Workman said. Part of that is accomplished by Nadeem, himself, being a character in the film, which is not often done in documentary filmmaking.

“That’s something I think about a lot,” Workman said. “Because even if they (the filmmaker) are not in the film, they are still in the film.”

Indeed, Nadeem is as much a main character in the film as he is the filmmaker and director.

And while the film could purport to be about building relationships with the monks for the sake of the film, it’s also about Nadeem’s relationship with his own family and religion.

Nadeem lays bare the deeply personal reason for his quest, which is to gain clarity around how to move through relationships in his own life. He has kept a huge secret from his parents and perhaps himself and over the course of the five years that the documentary is filmed, the secret grows increasingly heavier. The graceful way that Nadeem weaves together this self-exploration through the lens of a filmmaker is part of what makes it this year’s Centerpiece.

“It’s a film that I think some people could miss, but that would be a disservice,” Workman said. “This film is more about people and relationships than any one idea.”