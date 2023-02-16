The sheer volume of choices at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival can make choosing difficult, as there are 51 features and 84 shorts. The natural reflex is to choose a few features in genres you’re interested in. But that goes against the spirit of nonfiction storytelling, in which compelling stories reside in nearly every facet of human life, and you only need the right filmmaker and subject to convince you.

Many seasoned locals will tell you that the best way to go is choosing a shorts block. One movie might catch your eye, and you open yourself to chance with the others.

In that spirit, here's a selection of shorts, circling the globe to Kurdistan, Spain, Israel and India with a stop in Baltimore along the way.

‘Carpenter’

Director: Xelîl Sehragerd

2023, Kurdistan — 14 min.

World premiere

MCT, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m.

MCT, Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.

Streaming Feb. 20-March 1

The festival has developed connections with the Iranian filmmaking community, bringing their work to audiences here. The latest from the region is Kurdish director Xelîl Sehragerd’s “Carpenter.”

The storytelling is minimalist – text in the introduction notes that many civilians are the victims of landmines, leaving them in need of artificial limbs.

The protagonist is Hussein Mahmood, a carpenter who’s seemingly designed his livelihood around this. Sehragerd documents his work: Meeting with a client, taking measurements. Then Mahmood heads off to gather wood in the snowy mountains in the Kurdish territories of Iran.

Viewers see the steps involved in turning a hefty log into an elegantly single U-shaped leg, hollow in the middle. Mahmood’s company outdoors consists only of a squirrel poking its head out and observing the noise, along with a few birds like an owl and a woodpecker.

Sehragerd pursues some unexpected angles: placing a camera at the bottom of a water bucket, inside one of the artificial legs, pointed to the sky, as Mahmood works on it. In one scene, the sound of him sawing is paired with a shot of ants running unintelligible routes on the crusty surface of the bark. By spring, he’s returning to plant acorns and replace the trees that he’s taken.

It’s a lovely and oblique way of looking into how a person can serve others, while leaving the conflict at the source out of the frame.

By the movie’s end, without having interviewed him at all, you’ll learn why he does this work.

‘When the Mountain Rumbles’

Director: Alba Bresolí

2022, Spain, 28 min.

U.S. premiere

The Wilma, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2:45 p.m.

The Wilma, Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

Streaming Feb. 20-March 1

A way of life for the animals, the land and the tiny number of humans is under threat.

Escó is located in Aragorn, a section of northeast Psain in the Pyrenees mountains, and will soon be adjacent to a highway cutting through the mountains, bringing with it traffic, tourism and noise.

Escó was abandoned – forcibly so, by the Franco regime in the 1960s. At least one family stayed, and now three adult brothers, all single, are the only occupants. Well, them and their flocks of sheep.

Now reaching an age when they cannot change professions readily, the film tracks them as change arrives unbidden.

Director Alba Bresolí's cinematography is wonderful, following them and their herds around falling-down stone buildings, and capturing anecdotes that illustrate the nature of their rural isolation. A pocket radio can work for a few minutes at a time; one brother remembers where they used to be able to watch movies.

A subtle and powerful use of sound comes after the arrival of the heavy machinery. As a brother goes through his morning routine: watering, moving hay in the barn, the previous silence is replaced with the grinding, low hum of engines.

Bresolí employs a clever framing device (light spoilers ahead). The film opens with grainy black-and-white footage of the sites that appears to be ancient. At the end, she enters the frame, filming the brothers, and you realize it’s the site that’s been frozen in time, or at least escaped change, until now.

‘Margie Soudek’s Salt and Pepper Shakers’

Director: Meredith Moore

2022, USA — 12 min.

Northwest premiere

MCT, Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.

Stream Feb. 20-March 1

The most formally unusual of the docs I’ve seen involves the classic scenario of a granddaughter interviewing her grandmother about her collection of thousands of salt-and-pepper shakers, filtered through the prism of a visual effects instruction class.

Director Meredith Moore does teach visual effects, which are, in a way, an interest parallel to her grandmother’s. There’s certainly footage of Soudek and her shaker pile, which are indeed magnificent in their scale: penguins, smiley faces, ducks, miniature metal-frame bicycles with shakers in the rear basket, even a set of six-shooters, all held in a wall-sized glass-enclosed case.

Moore interjects with visual effects tutorials as the movie continues on. (Where there are green-screen demos, there will be explosions, but worry not. It’s a sweet film.)

As Moore lays out in a sticky note on her computer desktop, it’s really about obsession, compulsion, building identity, and how we navigate the world. The whimsical music is courtesy of producer Dan Deacon, which should give you a clear idea of its tone.

‘Requiem for a Whale’

Director: Ido Weisman

2022, Israel — 15 min.

The Wilma, Monday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m.

Streaming Feb. 20-March 1

Whales don’t typically need gravediggers. They usually die in the ocean, where their fat-rich bodies are consumed by birds, fish and others in a rich banquet.

A gravedigger is called for, and interviewed, in this film, shot in the aftermath of a beached whale corpse washed ashore on a beach in Israel.

Director Ido Weisman is curious about the human response – he begins filming after its discovery, then continues in the days afterward. As an autopsy is performed and a grave is dug, he films the people who are there out of curiosity or there for the purposes of social media.

The selfies and the spectacle seem unbearable at first. Weisman has a method, though. He filmed subjects on the beach, and then reached out to them and interviewed them over the phone to see what was really going through their minds.

Thoughts about health, the temporary nature of life, the mess humans have wrought on the waters, all come into play. Then a young constructor worker arrives to dig a hole right in the sand.

Suddenly, it’s just a beach again.

‘Holy Cowboys’

Director: Varun Chopra

2021, India, U.S., — 24 min.

Montana premiere

The ZACC, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m.

Streaming Feb. 20-March 1

In India, divisions between Hindus, who are vegetarian, and Muslims, who eat beef, can be roiled by the presence of the animals in the streets.

To Hindi people, cows are sacred and must be saved. They are “God’s embodiment on earth,” as some background text explains. That logic, taken to its extreme, means that a Muslim taking one to slaughter is “a butcher,” to the hard-core believers.

Cows roam the streets, which, lacking proper garbage disposal, are rife with potential food items.

In “Holy Cowboys,” a Hindu teenager saves a cow that was eating garbage and brings it to a sanctuary. Seeing that compulsion to help, a friend has him come to a meeting with a “cow protection unit,” a group that targets smugglers.

Spoilers follow: The kids who accompany the Cow Protection Unit go on a run, with a camera operator in tow, and obliquely film a beating. It cuts away completely while they’re talking about torching a truck. Director Varun Chopra and company deserve credit for finding such footage; they’ve eschewed narration and don’t key in viewers on to whether they knew things might escalate this far (it’s talked about, but still) or what the aftermath was.

The filmmakers observe this violence but don’t comment upon it. The editing lays bare some of the contradictions. We see a doctor surgically removing trash bags from a live cow’s stomach.

At the end, after the violence, we see the kid works at a factory that makes trash bags.