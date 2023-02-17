The title of “Tolyatti Adrift” is a direct reference to the glossy “Fast & Furious” installment “Tokyo Drift."

But as the “A” indicates, this documentary set in Russia is absent the glamour, but not the allure of cars.

Director: Laura Sistero Producer: Bernat Manzana 2022, Spain, France, Russia — 70 min. U.S. premiere

Some brief introductory text and a few peppy, half-century old news clips provide the context: Tolyatti is and was a city like Detroit, home to the Soviet Union’s largest car factory, AvtoVAZ, which produced a popular car, the Lada Zhiguli. The fall of the USSR in turn brought down the economic fortunes of the city, which now feels bleak enough that parents encourage their teenagers to leave.

This is Laura Sisteró’s first feature-length film as a director — she also works professionally as a photographer, and that eye for imagery comes through clearly, as well as the confidence to relay a story more through images than explanation. While she keeps herself out of the frame, it’s clear that she developed a lot of trust with her protagonists.

She trains in on three young people, with naturally varying degrees of ambition and confusion, trying to navigate their futures. Mikhail is handy with cars and an internship in France has given him a glimpse of a better life. Slava worries he’ll be conscripted into the Army. (Ominously, the film’s clock starts not long before New Year’s Eve in 2019; allusions to friends warning them the Army is boring bear a different tang, knowing what’s to come after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.)

One girl works at a restaurant and dreams of a management gig after getting an education in Moscow. (She also needs a car.)

And fascinating cars they are: The Lada looks something like a Volkswagen, although some of these young collectors give them awesome custom paint jobs that pair well with the score of electronic music.

The only narration comes from that old documentary. The kids’ respective situations unfold through observed dialogue and they never explain themselves for our benefit. The camerawork is close-range and handheld. One exception is a gorgeous shot, likely taken from a drone, of a Lada drifting on an arc, a bystander at its center, on solid black ice that’s presumably a lake or river.

The car’s secret weapon is that it’s rear-wheel drive, with a hydraulic brake, so it lends itself to “drifting” maneuvers like its "Fast and Furious" movie reference. The images of the Russians escaping reality by getting together and driving summon memories back to most any film about desperate youth made in the U.S. in decades, albeit with more extreme winters and with the geography and car models shifted.