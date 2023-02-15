The short documentary, “Lily Gladstone: Far Out There,” offers an intimate glimpse of the actress and her process behind the big screen.

Gladstone grew up in Browning and has become something of a Montana celebrity from her roles in award-winning films like “Certain Women.” Gladstone has won a number of awards herself, including best supporting actress from multiple film critic associations for her work in that movie. One of her latest roles is in the new Martin Scorsese movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” featuring some big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

But after three years of working away from home, Gladstone decided to return to the Big Sky state. The documentary's director, Brooke Pepion Swaney, is a longtime friend of Gladstone’s and saw an opportunity to highlight Gladstone and her work.

Swaney spent part of her childhood growing up on the Flathead Reservation before moving to Helena with her family. She met Gladstone through Montana’s tight-knit filmmaking scene. They have been friends for over a decade now and have collaborated on films in the past, but this is the first time with Swaney in the director’s seat.

As part of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the movie has been nominated for the Big Sky Award Competition, which highlights films that speak to characters, history, traditions and the spirit of the American West.

The documentary is filmed almost entirely on the Blackfeet Reservation and explores not just Gladstone’s work as an actress but also as an educator. Some of the scenes show Gladstone as she leads Browning High School students through acting exercises and lessons, and even as they workshop scenes from the movie “Smoke Signals.”

“Indian youth more than anybody need to feel that sense of, ‘I have something to say,’ ‘my voice matters,’ ” Gladstone said in the documentary.

According to the University of California Los Angeles’ 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report, Native representation in films and television is below 1%. This is something that has driven Swaney’s work as a filmmaker and is a motive behind crafting a documentary to feature Gladstone.

“There’s still a lot to unpack and to show us as people,” Swaney said. “Working beyond the stereotypes is always something I am interested in.”

While Swaney said the documentary is too short to explore that as much as she wished, it offers an unprecedented opportunity for the audience to peek behind the veil of an actor's practice. The film artfully gives life to Gladstone the person as opposed to Gladstone the actress that audiences come to know in her various roles.

“Lily is just such a compelling person,” Swaney said. “So a lot of the film is anchored in her own words – what she thinks about her craft, what she thinks about the world and how being a Native actor can be rewarding but also challenging.”

“I feel like it’s the kind of thing that you meet half way because I love it and I always kind of direct my life toward it,” Gladstone said in the documentary. “But it also has to love you. It also has to choose you. It also has to keep demanding that you show up for it.”