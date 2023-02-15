More reality will be on silver screens in the week ahead than any other, as the 20th anniversary Big Sky Documentary Film Festival arrives.

With the sheer number of world premieres occurring in Missoula, it can be difficult to narrow things down. Here’s a few suggestions to help navigate that program book and find movies that’ll speak to you.

Featured spots

The festival, organized by the nonprofit Big Sky Film Institute, is marking its 20th anniversary in an environment where documentaries, thanks to streaming services, are more popular than previously imaginable. That seemed like an appropriate benchmark at which it could consider why nonfiction films are important and the ethics of making and consuming them.

Executive Director Rachel Gregg said the concept of media literacy became a lens, raising questions about what makes documentary film unique, what effects it has and what we can learn from it.

“We were looking for the ways in which filmmakers explored that idea, or are inspired by that idea,” she said.

Features programming director Michael Workman said that can be seen in films where the director's presence is felt, and points of view are clear. That “is really the art of nonfiction filmmaking,” he said.

Another is to highlight films that avoid black-and-white resolutions that have become common as documentaries have exploded on streaming services. They sought out movies that “lean into the gray area and the nuance rather than trying to break people and groups down into narrowly defined experiences.”

The festival opener is “Subject,” playing for free at The Wilma at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Directors Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall interview people who were featured in documentaries about their experiences and how it changed their lives, for better and for worse.

The Big Sky Centerpiece movie is “Crows Are White,” in which director Ahsen Anadeem takes viewers to a Japanese monastery. According to the synopsis, he arrives “in search of guidance, but the only monk who will help him prefers ice cream and heavy metal over meditation.” It screens at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. (Streaming is available Feb. 20-25.)

The closing night movie is “Cowboy Poets,” wherein director Mike Day heads to the American National Cowboy Gathering, held every year in Elko, Nevada, where the scribes share their art. Workman said it reveals a complexity to their particular genre of expression, one that has been put “in a box as far as what their experiences or politics are.”

It closes things down on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6:45 p.m. at The Wilma. (Streaming Feb. 25-March 1).

Featured filmmaker

Director Penny Lane is getting the retrospective treatment. Her filmography feels like it’s made entirely of counter-intuitive subjects she’s taken on through unusual angles. If you hate smooth jazz, “Listening to Kenny G” might never be a negotiation. Lane, however, decided to use the saxophonist’s popularity and nature as a punchline to explore the nature of taste.

“Hail Satan?” trains her eye on the Satanic Temple. “Nuts!” tells the tale of one John Romulus Brinkley, a quack “doctor” who became rich through the radio. He also tried to convince everyone he could cure impotence by transplanting goat testicles.

Montana films

A portrait of a Treasure State literary icon will have its world premiere right here.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” (57 min.) examines the life and writing of the acclaimed author of “This House of Sky,” a memoir of his childhood on the Rocky Mountain Front; along with scores of novels that covered the span of his home state. The director is Nic Davis, whose previous credits include “Enormous: The Gorge Story.”

“Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer” (27 min.) is a portrait of Malia Kipp, a Blackfeet basketball player who Robin Selvig recruited for the Lady Griz.

In “Return,” directors Peter Tolton and Stan Parker chronicle a Green Beret’s journey as he travels to Vietnam with his son in search of closure and seeks out the Montagnards people, who live in the mountains and that he helped train. Workman said it’s a “complex character study” on trauma and healing.

Those are just a few. For the full list, head to bigskyfilminstitute.org.

Check those strands

To help break it all down, head to the category strands on the website, where it's all broken down into genres – “Activism and Justice,” “The Art of Aging,” “Indigenous Stories,” “Peace and Conflict” and more.

One convenient shortcut is to scan the competitions, where you see which movies are in the running: bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/competition

The feature competition is open to films longer than 40 minutes; the Big Sky Award to films centered on the American West. Best Shorts go to movies under 40 and “Mini Doc” to those under 15.

It’s always worth checking “Stranger Than Fiction,” where stories that seem to defy reality are pooled together. In “Mississippi River Styx,” a world premiere on Friday, Feb. 24, a film crew decides to follow an outsider who has terminal cancer as he floats a houseboat on the length of the Mississippi River. As their journey goes on, unexpected things occur that challenge the nature of the story. “Sex With Sue” is a portrait of the Canadian sex educator Sue Johanson; While Spike Jonze’ “Her,” once seemed a sci-fi fantasy, “My AI Lover” joins women on dates with artificial intelligence programs.