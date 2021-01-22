Big Sky Documentary Film Fest announces virtual lineup

The festival has developed a relationship with Iranian filmmakers, leading to submissions of films like “Holy Bread,” which centers on the lives of lower-class Kurds who deliver goods across the Iranian border, and “A Horse Has More Blood Than A Human,” on the theme of aging.

“Youth V. Gov” documents a lawsuit filed by young people against the U.S. government over inaction on climate change. It was directed by Christi Cooper, an alum of the filmmaking MFA program at Montana State University. (There’s a whole category of short films spotlighting student work from MSU again this year to mark the program's 20th anniversary.)

A strand of Indigenous films from around the world covers subjects as diverse as traditional Seminole alligator wrestling in Florida (“Halpate”) and the intersection of injustice, colonialism and water use at a former WWII interment camp for Japanese-Americans in California (“Manzanar, Diverted”).

The pandemic often emerges as more of an end note in films that were partially completed before it struck. The call for entries, which drew about 1,800 submissions from 86 countries, closed in mid-October.

“The films we’re seeing right now reflect that transition time,” she said.