The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets.

Six feature films and three shorts blocks highlight this President’s Day screenings.

The virtual theater opens Monday. All shorts and half the features are available to stream in the comfort of your own home.

Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

The Penny Lane retrospective begins! The creator of over a decade’s worth of innovative and award-winning documentary films, Penny Lane will be present for the screening of five of her feature films and one short film. That begins today with “Listening to Kenny G,” self-explanatory (Wilma, 12:30 p.m.); “The Pain of Others,” a compilation of YouTube content from sufferers of a mysterious illness called Morgellons (ZACC, 3:30 p.m.); and “Hail Satan?,” a funny and thought-provoking look at the Satanic Temple’s ongoing advocacy for religious freedom (Wilma, 5:30 p.m.). And yes, Penny Lane is her real name.

“In The Making Season 2” – This groundbreaking collaboration between Firelight Media and the American Masters series from PBS showcases emerging artists from the BIPOC community. This screening of seven short films includes “Lily Gladstone: Far Out There,” featuring the critically acclaimed independent film actress from the Blackfeet Reservation. Filmmakers from all seven films will be attending. Wilma, 8 p.m.

“Black Mothers Love & Resist” – Wanda Johnson and Angela Williams, mothers of young Black men victimized by police brutality, come together to build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing in this documentary spanning Oakland’s Fruitvale to the American South. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30 p.m.

“El Equipo (The Team)” – In 1984, an unlikely meeting between Dr. Clyde Snow, a legendary American forensic scientist, and a group of Argentine students would ultimately change the course of forensic science and human rights. Told almost entirely through archival material and through a decade of interviews, the film follows the harrowing experiences of this Latin American team as they challenge the official cover-ups of authoritarian regimes, even as the risks to them increase. MCT, 7:45 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

(Q&A following film screening)

“Listening to Kenny G” – Penny Lane, director. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Black Mothers Love & Resist” – Débora Souza Silva, director. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30 p.m.

“When the Dust Blows Through” – Yuxuan Ethan Wu, director. North American Premiere. Shorts Block 8, Wilma, 3 p.m.

“The Pain of Others” – Penny Lane, director. ZACC, 3:30 p.m.

“Hail Satan?” – Penny Lane, director. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

“In the Bubble With Jaime” – Emily Harrold, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 9, ZACC, 5:45 p.m.

“Walshy Fire: Pull Up” – Alicia G. Edwards, director. World Premiere. Alejandro Jiménez: “The Ground I Stand On” – Raúl O. Paz-Pastana, co-director. World Premiere. “Senghor Reid: Make Way For Tomorrow” – Desmond Love, co-director; Eden Sabolboro, co-director/producer. World Premiere. “Lily Gladstone: Far Out There” – Brooke Pepion Swaney, director; Jeri Rafter, producer. World Premiere. “Jonathan Thunder: Good Mythology” – Sergio Rapu, director/producer. World Premiere. “Sydney G. James: How We See Us” – Juanita Anderson, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. “Ethan Lim: Cambodian Futures” – Dustin Nakao-Haider, director/co-producer. World Premiere. Firelight Media + American Masters Shorts 2, Wilma, 8 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.