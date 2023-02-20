The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Competition Shorts begin screening today. The 20 films vying for Best Short (under 40 minutes) and Best Mini-Doc (under 15 minutes) screen in four blocks — one in each of the next four days — at 3 p.m. Winning films of each competition become eligible for Academy Award consideration, and will be announced on Thursday evening.

Schoolhouse Docs also make their debut today. Through the end of the week, films screened by local educators and deemed all-age appropriate screen at 4 p.m. at the ZACC, at a discounted price of $5 per ticket (in-person or online).

"Shadow of a Dog" — A mysterious New Yorker tracks down lost pets for a living. When a dog goes missing in a Brooklyn cemetery, he gets to work. Competition Shorts 1, MCT, 3 p.m.

"J’Nai Bridges Unamplified" — After the height of the pandemic, rising opera singer J’Nai Bridges returns to the stage with renewed purpose in “A Knee on the Neck,” a tribute to the life and legacy of George Floyd. Schoolhouse Docs, ZACC, 4 p.m.

"Baghdad on Fire" — In 2019, massive protests erupted in Baghdad, led by young Iraqis demanding democracy and freedom from foreign influence. Having spent most of her life under the U.S. occupation, Tiba joins the movement. With intimate access, the film follows Tiba and her friends as their lives change dramatically in the fight for freedom. Shorts Block 10, ZACC, 6 p.m.

"Our Nixon" — Throughout Richard Nixon’s presidency, three of his top White House aides obsessively documented their experiences with Super 8 home movie cameras. Young, idealistic and dedicated, they had no idea that a few years later they’d all be in prison. This unique and personal visual record, created by H.R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman and Dwight Chapin, was seized by the FBI during the Watergate investigation, then filed away at the National Archives and forgotten for almost 40 years. This film is an all-archival documentary presenting those home movies for the first time, along with other rare footage, creating an intimate and complex portrait of the Nixon presidency as never seen before. Penny Lane Retrospective, MCT, 5:30 p.m.

"Matter of Mind — My ALS" — follows the journeys of three people living with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive muscle paralysis. From the nexus of their stories comes an intimate exploration of the complex choices people face and the different paths they choose as they face this illness. World Premiere. MCT, 8 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

(Q&A following film screening)

"Shadow of a Dog" — Sean Paulsen and Brad Wickham, co-directors. World Premiere. "Here, Hopefully" — Hao Zhou, director; Tyler Hill, producer. Competition Shorts 1, MCT, 3 p.m.

"The Voyagers" (short) and "Our Nixon" (feature) — Penny Lane, director. MCT, 5:30 p.m.

"The (Other) 700 Club" — Juan Blanco Garcia, director/editor/producer. Northwest Premiere. "Until the Rain Comes Back" — Lauren Brimeyer and Jack Bushell, co-directors. World Premiere. Shorts Block 10, ZACC, 6 p.m.

"Matter of Mind: My ALS" — Anna Moot-Levin, director. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. MCT, 8 p.m.

"Nuts!" – Penny Lane, director. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes and merchandise, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.