Big Sky Documentary Film Fest rolls out 2023 lineup

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival announced the lineup for its 20th anniversary year, bringing 135 nonfiction movies to downtown Missoula.

The festival, which returns in theaters Feb. 17-26, will also include the online “virtual cinema” option that gained a wide audience during the earlier years of the pandemic.

Because it's the nonprofit Big Sky Film Institute's anniversary, Executive Director Rachel Gregg said she thought about the festival through the lens of media literacy in the featured film spots and events, considering how nonfiction film works and the impact it can have.

“We’d really like people to think very deeply about how documentary functions as an educational tool, as a medium that we look to as a beacon of truth,” she said. The Doc Shop filmmaking conference has a theme of education, too.

The virtual cinema will be open Feb. 20-March 1. In-person screenings will happen at The Wilma, the ZACC Show Room and the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

The roster includes 51 features, 84 short films, 41 world premieres, 14 North American premieres and eight U.S. premieres. The open call received almost 2,000 submissions from 81 countries and accounts for 90% of the lineup.

Big Sky is the largest film festival in the state, and among the largest nonfiction film gatherings in the Northwest. Last year, it drew 14,055 people for in-person screenings, with deliberately limited capacity. The virtual screenings, which reached audiences in all 50 states and many countries abroad, pushed attendance to just over 25,000 overall.

Point of view

Michael Workman, the director of features programming, said a number of films address the nature of documentary filmmaking head-on: by showing the director’s role, exhibiting subjects pushing back, or the complex ethical decisions at play.

“The point of view of the filmmaker is really the art of nonfiction filmmaking,” he said.

“Subject” touches base with people who were the subject of films, exploring how the experience affected their lives, positively and negatively, he said. In “Mississippi River Styx,” a team follows a man who’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer as he takes a houseboat down the length of the river. By the end, the filmmakers learn that all isn’t what it seems to be. In “The Legend of MexMan,” the subject of the movie pushes back against a crew, who are documenting him during the making of his first movie.

Workman noted that the past several years have been viewed as a golden age for documentary film, with ample funding and wide distribution through streaming services. However, he said it can result in movies that prefer black-and-white simplicity. They wanted to “lean into the gray area and the nuance, rather than trying to break people and groups down into narrowly defined experiences,” he said.

They have a strong turnout of world premieres, and international films making North American or U.S. premieres.

For instance, “Hollywood’s Finest” is about a female rapper who’s dealing with homelessness and her relationship with her mother, who is also unhoused. It’s a “complicated portrait of their struggles and their relationship together,” he said.

“Tolyatti Adrift” takes viewers to the title city, which was like the Detroit of Russia, he said. Famous for manufacturing a classic car called a Lada, it’s now in decline. Teenagers find the old cars and take them racing on frozen lakes and streets to a soundtrack of synth music that recalls the Ryan Gosling film “Drive,” he said.

Retrospective

A filmmaker retrospective, which surveys the career of an important director, will resume for the first time since 2020. This year, they’ve invited Penny Lane and will screen six of her movies.

Lane, who won a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2020, has covered a range of subjects in her 10-film career with unexpected and diverse subjects and approaches. Her movies include 2019’s “Hail Satan?” which trained its lens on the Church of Satan. “Nuts!” chronicles a Depression-era quack doctor who promised he could cure impotence with a transplant of goat testicles. The film, which includes a non-conventional approach to telling the story and involves animation, won a 2016 special jury prize at Sundance for editing.

Her 2021 film, “Listening to Kenny G,” examines the popular but widely mocked saxophonist while addressing the notion of taste. The 2013 feature, “Our Nixon,” sketches a portrait of his presidency cut entirely from Super 8 footage shot by members of his staff.

The festival is also screening “In the Making,” a project from Firelight Media and PBS American Masters, which includes short films on emerging BIPOC artists.

Notable Montana titles

Here are some Montana or regional movies to key an eye out for:

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” (Nic Davis) surveys the life of the famed Montana author.

“Return” (Peter Tolton) follows a Montana Green Beret’s return to Vietnam.

The short films include “Lily Gladstone: Far Out There,” (Brooke Pepion Swaney), about the Blackfeet actress who’s starring in Martin Scorsese’s next movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer” (Jonathan Cipiti, Megan Harrington) looks at the career of Malia Kipp, a Blackfeet basketball player from Browning who in 1992 earned a full Division I scholarship with the Lady Griz.

"Artemis" (Paige Williams and Elizabeth Stegmaier) focuses on a female hunter during Montana’s season.

“Fire in the Wilderness” (Mark Krieder) takes on the role of fire in the landscape. Its director is a recent University of Montana forest and conservation sciences Ph.D. graduate and photographer.

Of regional note is “Cowboy Poets” (Mike Day), which chronicles the American National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. (Part of it’s filmed on the Crow Reservation.)

Conferences and talks

The Big Sky Doc Shop conference is running Feb. 20-24 at the Missoula Public Library, with panels, workshops and talks with industry professionals. The theme is “Documentary 101: An Education,” and will involve “exploring the evolution and advancement of documentary film practices and ethics while re-examining foundational knowledge of the nonfiction medium,” according to the news release. The New Yorker, POV and more top organizations in the field are sending guests.

During the Big Sky Pitch on Feb. 24, eight filmmakers will pitch their projects in hopes of receiving funding. In the short film category, there’s the IF/Then Shorts Pitch.

Six Indigenous filmmakers will attend the 4th World Media Lab.