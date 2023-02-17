The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) and Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Seven feature films and four shorts blocks kick off the first full day of the festival.

"The Grab" – from "Blackfish" director Gabriela Cowperthwaite comes what’s been called the “holy s--- documentary of the year.” Where her last film laid bare some ugly truths about SeaWorld’s handling of orcas, "The Grab" has a massively larger target: a behind-the-scenes effort by a short list of powerful companies and countries to control the most vital resource on the planet. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

"Path of the Panther" – Drawn in by the haunting specter of the Florida panther, photographer Carlton Ward finds himself on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse. Montana Premiere, from Montana director Eric Bendick. Wilma Theater, 5:30 p.m.

"Dusty & Stones" – Dusty and Stones struggle to sustain a country music career in their tiny African Kingdom of Swaziland and yearn for greater recognition. When they are unexpectedly nominated to compete in a Texas battle of the bands, the two cousins journey to the heart of American country music, determined to win big. MCT, 5 p.m.

"Tolyatti Adrift" – Tolyatti was the capital of car manufacturing in the Soviet Union. Once the symbol of socialist pride, today it is the Russian Detroit, with the highest youth unemployment rates in the country. To cope with the overwhelming uncertainty of the future, teenagers drift Soviet-era Lada cars over frozen lakes and through snowy streets. An intimate portrait of Slava, Misha and Lera as they drift through their last year of high school on the precipice of adulthood. MCT, 7:30 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.