The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at The Wilma, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Seven feature films and four shorts blocks highlight the second full day of the festival.

"Return" – "Return" tells the story of a retired Green Beret who embarks on a healing journey from Montana to Vietnam. There he retraces his steps, shares his wartime experiences with his son, treats his post-traumatic stress disorder, and seeks out the mountain tribespeople he once lived with and fought alongside as a Special Forces officer. World Premiere. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

"Snqʷeyłmistn: The Place Where You Do Your Best" – The word given to the Salish people to call themselves is Sqelixʷ, which translates to “flesh and land.” When people lose their sense of “Place,” they lose their awareness of self and others in relation to the land and the legacy of their cultural traditions. Modern day Salish strive to help children experience a respected and nurtured place in the community through programs, activities, and the building of an intentional community. World Premiere.

"Artemis" – Set in the wilds of Montana, the film follows Jacqueline hunting through her most important season. World Premiere. Shorts Block 6, Wilma, 2:45 p.m.

"Storming Caesars Palace" – This movie chronicles the life of Ruby Duncan, an activist who fights the welfare system and becomes a White House advisor. A real-life superhero, she takes on both the Nevada political establishment and organized crime in a valiant and resolute act of civil disobedience. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 12 p.m.

"Novorossiya" – Despite bombardments flaring up at every sunset, life continues in Donbas. "Novorossiya" is an intimate portrait of separatist fighters in Ukraine’s Donbas region before the Russian invasion in 2022, following the stories of an American communist foreign fighter, a captain nostalgic for the Soviet Union, an opera singer and two young metal band players. MCT, 2:30 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

(Q&A following film screening)

"Storming Caesars Palace" – Hazel Gurland-Pooler, director. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 12 p.m.

"Fire in the Wilderness" – Mark Kreider, director. Montana Premiere. "Chicken Stories" – Jonathan Pickett, director/producer. World Premiere. Shorts Block 5, Wilma, 12:15 p.m.

"Her War" – Melissa Fajardo, director. World Premiere. MCT, 2:30 p.m.

"Snqʷeyłmistn: The Place Where You Do Your Best" – Ivy MacDonald, director. World Premiere. "Artemis" – Paige Williams, co-director. World Premiere. Shorts Block 6, Wilma, 2:45 p.m.

"Sam Now" – Jason Reid, producer/editor. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 4:45 p.m.

"Here, Hopefully" – Hao Zhou, director; Tyler Hill, producer. World Premiere. "Fight or Flight" – Lindsay Hagen, director; Denise Jo, subject. North American Premiere. Shorts Block 7, MCT, 5 p.m.

"Return" – Pete Tolton, co-director; Stan Parker, co-director/producer; Jim Markel Sr. and Jim Markel Jr., subjects. World Premiere. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

"J’Nai Bridges Unamplified" – Christine Turner, director. World Premiere. Rissi Palmer: "Still Here" – Dilsey Davis, director; Matt Durning, producer. World Premiere. Firelight Media and American Masters Shorts 1, MCT, 7:30 p.m.

"Jesszilla" – Emily Sheskin, director; Ben Kainz, producer. World Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.