Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: Here's what you can see on Thursday

“The House That Rob Built” — In 1978, at a time when women weren’t seen as serious athletes, Robin Selvig took the reins of an unknown women’s basketball program in Missoula, Montana. Through passion and grit, he inspired greatness in Lady Griz basketball for generations, bringing young women from small towns, ranches and reservations to national prominence. Wilma, 6 p.m. Advance tickets sold out, more tickets may be released prior to Thursday’s screening. Note that an extra screening has been booked for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. in the University Center Theater at the University of Montana. To buy tickets, go to bigskyfilmfest.org or go to the headquarters at the ZACC, 216 W. Main St.