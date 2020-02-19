Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: Here's what you can see on Thursday

Here's a look at the many films screening on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.
Pitch Day: Tribeca Film Institute If/Then Shorts Pitch, in conjunction with ESPN Films. A panel from Tribeca and ESPN will award a $20,000 production grant to one of five filmmaking teams vying for the award through competitive pitches. ZACC, 9 a.m., free and open to the public. Followed by Big Sky Pitch at 12 p.m.
Shorts galore: 11 short films over two screening blocks, including “The Deepest Hole” — while the space race, arms race, and many other Cold War contests are common knowledge, few know that the United States and Soviet Union also competed to see which country could dig the deepest hole. Wilma, 1 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
Schoolhouse Docs: The third of four daily, after-school screenings featuring films curated for school-aged children. Today’s block of four short films includes “Bobcats On Three,” the powerful story of the Paradise High School Girls’ basketball team and their perseverance after the most devastating wildfire in California history destroys their entire town. It tells the story of a team and their coaches coming together to finish their season and refusing to give up on the town and the sport that they love. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“The House That Rob Built” — In 1978, at a time when women weren’t seen as serious athletes, Robin Selvig took the reins of an unknown women’s basketball program in Missoula, Montana. Through passion and grit, he inspired greatness in Lady Griz basketball for generations, bringing young women from small towns, ranches and reservations to national prominence. Wilma, 6 p.m. Advance tickets sold out, more tickets may be released prior to Thursday’s screening. Note that an extra screening has been booked for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. in the University Center Theater at the University of Montana. To buy tickets, go to bigskyfilmfest.org or go to the headquarters at the ZACC, 216 W. Main St.
“Objector” — Like all Israeli youth, Atalya is obligated to become a soldier. Unlike most however, she questions the practices of her country’s military and decides to challenge her forced conscription. Despite her family’s wishes, she refuses military duty, knowing she will be imprisoned for her dissent. ZACC, 7 p.m.
“The Race to Alaska” — 750 miles. Icy water. No motors. No support. Described as “the Iditarod on a boat with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a Grizzly bear,” this epic endurance race attracts the intrepid and unhinged who find their edge along a coastline that is as punishing as it is beautiful. Wilma, 8 p.m.
“Red, White & Wasted” — the story of a family of mudding enthusiasts as the last mudhole in Orlando, Florida goes up in flames and they are forced to reconsider their way of life in a city that doesn’t have room for them anymore. A unique portrait of a sub-culture, and of rural America. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
You have free articles remaining.
“Sisters Rising” — Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck, directors/producers. Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.
“In This Together, We Are One” — Michael Workman, co-director. “Sell Me A Cow” – Jacob Koestler Michael McDermit, co-directors. Shorts Block No. 9, ZACC, 1:30 p.m.
“Bobcats On Three” — Alison Taupier, director. Schoolhouse Docs, Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Massacre River” — Suzan Beraza, director/producer. Roxy, 5 p.m.
“The House That Rob Built” — Megan Harrington, co-director/producer/writer and Jon Cipiti, co-director. “Connection” – Tracy Nguyen-Chung, director. Wilma, 6 p.m.
“The Deepest Hole” — Matt McCormick, director. “Sustained Outrage” – Gabriela Cavanagh, director. Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“Objector” — Molly Stuart, director. “Motherland” – Emily Mkrtichian, director/producer. ZACC, 7 p.m.
“Baato” — Lucas Millard, co-director, producer. Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“The Race to Alaska” — Zach Carver, director. Wilma, 8 p.m.
“Red, White & Wasted” — Noah Lang, producer. “It’s Coming” — Nathan Truesdell, co-director. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Events
Pitch Day at DocShop. Tribeca If/Then Shorts Pitch, 9 a.m. Big Sky Pitch, 12 p.m. ZACC. Free and open to the public.
Festival headquarters and box office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.