The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Virtual Cinema Mega Day! All films available to stream are accessible today through BSDFF’s online cinema. This is the last day to access the first group of features, and the first day to access the second group (see above). All shorts are accessible through Wednesday, March 1.

Three shorts blocks and eight features pack this penultimate day of the festival.

"Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun" — An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. MCT, 7:30 p.m.

"On the Line: The Richard Williams Story" — In his own words, Richard Williams retraces his journey from the cotton fields of Louisiana to the grass courts at Wimbledon. Along the way, he becomes a famous sports parent and coach to daughters Venus and Serena, and breaks every rule of the tennis establishment to forever change the sport. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

"Sex With Sue" — "Sex With Sue" explores the prolific career of sex educator and television personality Sue Johanson, and in doing so reveals the unexpected and exciting ways her legacy lives on today. U.S. Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

"The Smell of Money" — A century after her grandfather claimed his freedom from slavery, Elsie Herring and her rural North Carolina community fight the world’s largest pork corporation for their freedom to enjoy fresh air, clean water, and a life without the stench of manure. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12 p.m.

"The 50" — While serving life sentences in an overcrowded and drug-saturated prison system, 50 men embark on a radical journey to become some of the first incarcerated substance abuse counselors in the country. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.

"Racist Trees" — Cut off from the glitz and glamour of Palm Springs by towering 60-foot Tamarisk trees lies a historically Black neighborhood. The trees have become a focal point of frustration and animosity for locals, who see them as an enduring symbol of segregation. The timely story of racial conflict in an unlikely, liberal pocket of America. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

"The Smell of Money" — Shawn Bannon, director/producer. Montana Premiere. MCT, noon.

"Chasin’ Butterflies" — Adam Hobbs, Matt Klug, and Joshua Harding, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. "Creating Things" — Bryan Simpson, director. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 17, Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

"Racist Trees" — Sara Newens, director/producer. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30.

"Thank You For Your Service" — Nic Kuklinski, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. "#MoCrazyStrong" — Jamie MoCrazy and Mark Locki, co-directors/co-producers. World Premiere. "Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer" — Megan Harrington, director/producer; Malia Kipp and Robin Selvig, subjects. Shorts Block 16, Wilma, 3 p.m.

"One Driver, One Mic" — Krishnan Vasudevan, director. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 3:15 p.m.

"Between Earth & Sky" — Andrew Nadkarni, director; Katie Schiller and Swetha Regunathan, producers. World Premiere, Best Short winner. Shorts Block 17, MCT, 5 p.m.

"The 50" — Brenton Gieser, director; Estevan Padilla and Audrey Gloeckner-Kalousek, producers. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.

"On The Line: The Richard Williams Story" — Chavoita LeSane, producer; Kadri Koop, cinematographer. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

"Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun" — Banchi Hanuse, director; Mike Wavrecan and Carey Newman, producers; Logan Red Crow, subject. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. MCT, 7:30 p.m.

"Sex With Sue" — Erin Gulas, editor; Matt Irwin, cinematographer. U.S. Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.