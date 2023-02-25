The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Seven features, two shorts blocks, and re-screenings of all four competition-winning films highlight the final day of the in-person festival.

"Cowboy Poets" — Closing night film. The unlikely combination of cowboys and poetry has been celebrated at the American National Cowboy Poetry Gathering since 1985. Through the written word, cowboys of the American West contend with their unique way of life, wrangling with their identity, environmental threats, and change. This documentary offers an intimate look at the lives of these modern-day cowboys. Northwest Premiere, Big Sky Award Artistic Vision winner. Wilma, 6:45 p.m.

"Carpenter" — In the remote mountains of Iran, an old Kurdish carpenter scavenges wood to hand carve artificial limbs for people who have lost their legs in landmine explosions. World Premiere, Best Mini-Doc winner.

"Museum of the Revolution" — In 1961, a museum was planned in Belgrade as a tribute to socialist Yugoslavia. It never got beyond the construction of the basement. Now, the outcasts of a society reshaped by capitalism live in the remnants of the museum. U.S. Premiere, Best Feature winner. Awards Screening 1. MCT, 5 p.m.

"Between Earth & Sky" — For her entire professional career, renowned ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered climbing techniques to study the Costa Rican rainforest canopy. Now, after surviving a life-threatening fall from a tree, she must turn her research inward to understand the processes of disturbance and recovery in her own life. World Premiere, Best Short winner.

"Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun" — An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. Awards Screening 2. MCT, 7:30 p.m.

"The Legend of MexMan" — Germán Alonso strives to create his first feature film, the fantastical sci-fi epic MexMan, in spite of struggles with his producers, an unrequited love, and tensions with a documentary crew. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 2 p.m.

"Jack Has a Plan" — When Jack, a man with a terminal brain tumor for 25 years, decides to end his life, his family and friends struggle to accept his decision. Jack’s best friend documents his three-year quest to die a happy man, culminating in a permanent going-away party. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:30 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

"Fire in the Wilderness" — Mark Kreider, director. Montana Premiere. "Chasin’ Butterflies" – Adam Hobbs, Matt Klug, and Joshua Harding, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 18. Wilma, 11:45 p.m.

"Jack Has a Plan" — Bradley Berman, director; Quinn Costello, editor. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:30 p.m.

"The Legend of Mexman" — Josh Polon, director. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 2 p.m.

"Powers" — Paige Morrow Kimball, director/producer. Montana Premiere. Shorts Block 19, MCT, 2:45 p.m.

"Cowboy Poets" — Mike Day, director; Henry Real Bird, subject. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 6:45 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.