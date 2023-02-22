The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Competition Shorts 3 – 20 films vie for Best Short (under 40 minutes) and Best Mini-Doc (under 15 minutes). Winning films of each competition become eligible for Academy Award consideration. Wilma, 3 p.m.

Schoolhouse Docs 3 – Short films screened by local educators and deemed all-ages appropriate. ZACC, 4 p.m. $5.

MSU Shorts – 10 mini-docs produced by MFA students at Montana State University’s Science & Natural History Filmmaking program. MCT, 3:45 p.m.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” – Acclaimed author Ivan Doig mined his hardscrabble, rural Montana childhood to create an iconic and best-selling body of literary work. His poetic portrayals of rugged landscapes and beloved characters make him one of the most celebrated writers of the American West. World Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

“Israelism” – When two young American Jews raised to unconditionally love Israel witness the mistreatment of Palestinians, they battle the old guard to create a new movement opposing Israel’s occupation, and recentering Judaism itself. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. MCT, 5:45 p.m.

“Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill” – An intimate portrait of 1970s singer-songwriter, Judee Sill. After an adolescence of addiction, armed robbery and prison, Judee became a uniquely influential folk musician yet never reached the fame of her contemporaries. As told by David Geffen, Linda Ronstadt, Weyes Blood, Jackson Browne and Graham Nash, the film explores Judee’s unique musical style and crushing disappointment when not finding the audience she craved. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.

“Continuum” – The spring moon in California is marked by the annual transportation of bees from across the country to pollinate millions of almond trees in the Central Valley. Shot over the course of one moon cycle, the film looks at wind, water, bees and soil as they meet human hands and industry, to create a portrait of modern agriculture. World Premiere, Best Mini-Doc nominee. Competition Shorts 3, Wilma, 3 p.m.

“Parker” – Three generations of a Kansas City family are finally unified when they do something that countless other African Americans could not — choose their own last name. Northwest Premiere, Best Mini-Doc nominee. Schoolhouse Docs 3, ZACC, 4 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

(Q&A following film screening)

“Direcciones (Addresses)” – María Luisa Santos and Carlo Nasisse, co-directors. Northwest Premiere, Best Mini-Doc nominee. “When the Dust Blows Through” – Ethan Wu Yuxuan, director. North American Premiere, Best Short nominee. Competition Shorts 3, Wilma, 3 p.m.

MSU Shorts – All filmmakers will be in attendance. MCT, 3:45 p.m.

“Parker” – Jackson Montemayor, Director of Photography. Northwest Premiere. Best Mini-Doc nominee. “Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer” – Megan Harrington, director/producer. World Premiere. Schoolhouse Docs 3, ZACC, 4 p.m.

“Don’t Put Her Down” – Julia Golonka, director. Northwest Premiere. “The Last of the Nightingales” – Maria Karpoukhina, director. Montana Premiere. Shorts Block 12, Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

“Israelism” – Eric Axelman, co-director/producer; Sam Eilertsen, co-director; Daniel Chalfin, producer. World Premiere, Best Feature nominee. MCT, 5:45 p.m.

“Losing Nimo” – Danny Levine, director; Brendan Slawson, producer. World Premiere. “Couchsurfing: The Rise and Demise of a Dream” – Laura Gamse, director. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 13, ZACC, 6 p.m.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind” – Nic Davis, director. World Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

“Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill” – Brian Lindstrom and Andy Brown, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.