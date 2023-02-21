The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC), and Missoula Community Theater (MCT) run through Sunday, Feb. 26. Seating is limited; it’s highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Virtual theater: All short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, March 1. Feature films are split into two groups, with half available online Feb. 20-25 and the other half Feb. 25-March 1. For a list of films by group go to bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/virtual_schedule.

Films

Competition Shorts 2 – 20 films vie for Best Short (under 40 minutes) and Best Mini-Doc (under 15 minutes). Winning films of each competition become eligible for Academy Award consideration. MCT, 3 p.m.

Schoolhouse Docs – short films screened by local educators and deemed all-ages appropriate. ZACC, 4 p.m. $5.

"Crows Are White" – After decades of living a secret life, a filmmaker travels to a strict Japanese monastery in search of guidance, but the only monk who will help him prefers ice cream and heavy metal over meditation. The film is an exploration of truth, faith and love, from the top of a mountain to the bottom of a sundae. Montana Premiere. Big Sky Centerpiece film, MCT, 8 p.m.

"The Hamlet Syndrome" – This film follows a group of young Ukrainian actors struggling with traumas such as sexism, homophobia and the war in the Donbas. In order to process their emotions, they embark on an adaptation of Hamlet that grapples with the contemporary challenges of Ukraine. Filmed only a few months prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this film is a rare personal document of the transformative power of art. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 8:15 p.m.

"Carpenter" – In the remote mountains of Iran, an old Kurdish carpenter scavenges wood to hand carve artificial limbs for people who have lost their legs in landmine explosions. World Premiere. Best Mini-Doc Nominee. "Joy" – Uganda’s Mgahinga Gorilla National Park is a forest paradise blanketed by a sea of clouds, and home to the Nyakagezi family of mountain gorillas. Ranger and mother of two, Joy dedicates her days to protecting the Park and the Nyakagezi family. U.S. Premiere, Best Short nominee. Competition Shorts 2, MCT, 3 p.m.

"The Dream of a Horse" – Shahnaz, the oldest daughter of a nomad family, loves writing and her stories are inspired by her lifestyle. Her father wants to marry her off to better the family’s condition, but Shahnaz wants to pursue bigger dreams. North American Premiere. Schoolhouse Docs 2, ZACC, 4 p.m.

"Art of Maintenance: Transcendence, Recovery & My Grandparents’ Goodness" delves into the transformative power of fixing broken things, including ourselves. Chronicling the filmmaker’s experience helping his grandparents maintain a family cabin, the film portrays a lifelong dedication to quality and religious conviction, while integrating perspectives on maintenance, artistry and self-care. World Premiere, Best Mini-Doc nominee. Shorts Block 11, ZACC, 6 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

"Your Friend, Memphis" – David Zucker, director; Luke Terrell, producer. Montana Premiere. MCT, 5:30 p.m.

"Parker" – Jackson Montemayor, Director of Photography. Northwest Premiere. "Nina & Irena" – Daniel Lombroso, director. World Premiere. Shorts Block 11, ZACC, 6 p.m.

"The Hamlet Syndrome" – Piotr Rosolowski and Elwira Niewiera, co-directors. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 8:15 p.m.

Festival headquarters: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.