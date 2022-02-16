Big Sky Film Fest: 150 nonfiction movies in Missoula (and online)

With more than 50 features and 100 shorts, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival has more to take in than time allows.

Nonfiction movies, like life and art, are filled with surprises, though, and the most memorable film you see likely won’t be the one that you thought.

Features programmer Michael Workman said they want the festival to be a “curatorial force” that champions work that isn’t necessarily going to have popular appeal. While certain types of series or celebrity-oriented films have become extremely popular on streaming services, they want Big Sky to be a home for “work that is intimate and raw and artistic and takes challenges.”

“Films that are really subtle in the synopsis are sometimes the most powerful,” he said.

To help narrow down the program, the schedule is divided into “strands” by theme — “Made in Montana,” “Activism and Justice,” and “Peace and Conflict,” as a guide. Also check out the competitions to see which films stood out to festival judges.

Features

In “An Accidental Life,” director Henna Taylor sketches out the recovery of her friend, Quinn Brett, a professional climber, who was paralyzed after a fall on El Capitan.

“They focused on her as a human,” Workman said, and her recovery and efforts to find her direction. Taylor does “bold things with the structure,” including the timeline of events and even asking Brett her thoughts on the movie, at the beginning of the movie. Gregg said the film handles the issue of risks in climbing, too, making it obvious how high they are, and the collective cost to the community when accidents occur. (Wilma, Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m.)

“Relative” is, Workman said, provocative and challenging, as the director Tracey Arcabasso Smith delves into intergenerational sexual abuse in her own family. A world premiere. It’s not at all a true crime film, as she is “trying to talk about these things with her family for the first time.”

The viewer is “watching some epiphanies happen on screen, which I think is one of the most amazing things in documentaries, when you can capture moments that are … possibly pivotal in somebody’s understanding of their life,” he said. Executive Director Rachel Gregg said it will leave you thinking about it long after. (Roxy, Feb. 24, 6:15 p.m. and Feb. 26, 1 p.m.)

Some of the films tracked their subjects over remarkable lengths of time. Jian Fan’s “After the Rain” trains its lens on parents in China who lost their children during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. The government gave them permission to have another child, and the film tracks them for a decade, as they raise their children while “grappling with their own grief.” (ZACC, Feb. 19, 7:45 p.m.)

For lighter fare, see “Cat Daddies,” Mye Hoang’s portrait of male cat owners and their kitties. Her subjects span the U.S., from a trucker who takes his cat out on hiking trails to an unhoused man in New York and “Lucky,” who he found as a wounded street kitten.

“Krimes” is a portrait film of Jesse Krimes, a promising art student who was sentenced to five years’ for drug crimes. While inside, he created numerous conceptual projects, including a Bosch-like recreation of purgatory, heaven and hell in the form of a wall-spanning mixed-media mural on individual contraband bed sheets that he mailed out of the prison one by one. Director Alysa Nahmias follows Krimes over the course of five years, as he’s released and must find a way to keep pursuing art, raise a son and avoid the “trip wires” that could return him to prison. (ZACC, Feb. 19, 11:45 a.m. and Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m.)

Brooke Pepion Swaney's "Daughter of a Lost Bird" recounts Missoula resident Kendra Mylnechuk Potter's childhood — her mother, who is Indigenous, put her up for adoption and she was raised by white parents. Now an adult, she seeks to reconnect with her birth mother. (Wilma, Feb. 20, 3:15 p.m.)

In-person and online

More than 200 filmmakers, subjects or representatives of films are coming to Missoula to participate in Q&As and other events starting Friday, as case levels are going down.

“In the days ahead of the event, it just keeps dropping and dropping, so it’s quite a relief,” Gregg said.

The festival is being held with in-person screenings at the Wilma, the Zootown Arts Community Center, the MCT Center for the Performing Arts and the Roxy Theater. They’ll have limited capacity and require masks.

“It’s still really wise to keep our gatherings more limited,” Gregg said. “It’s nice that we have the virtual option, since seating will be limited.”

The virtual festival runs from Feb. 21 to March 3. Short films will be available during that entire window, and features will stream for four days, starting the day after its in-person premiere. Last year, the virtual-only event brought in viewers from around Montana and farther away.

To help with any contact-tracing efforts, they’re requiring ticket holders for the in-person shows to register. The process can take a little bit, so it’s better to buy tickets in advance online. Also, because the smaller venues have limited capacity, it’s recommended to purchase in advance anyway.

“A lot of screenings in the smaller venues are about half-sold,” Gregg said. And sales have been healthy across the board.

Submissions, too, have been high. The entries for the Big Sky Pitch, in which filmmakers make their case for funding, had triple the number of submissions this year. Overall, entries to the broader festival have increased as well.

The DocShop filmmaking forum and conference, which brings in professionals from the industry, will be held in the Missoula Public Library. It’s free and open to all but registration is required. The theme this year is “Art and Activism.”

Opening night film

The festival is kicking off with a film that’s relevant to locals whether here in Missoula or around the West, “A Decent Home,” which is having its Northwest premiere.

Director Sara Terry’s film tracks residents of mobile home parks that are being bought up by private investors and equity firms. It sets about “exposing the underbelly of these kinds of development and redevelopment projects surrounding trailer parks and addresses issues of affordable housing more generally,” Workman said.

They hope it will “agitate” and “facilitate” discussions about the issue, Workman said. Terry will be on hand for a Q&A with NeighborWorks Montana.

(Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Wilma and Feb. 21, at 11:45 a.m. at the ZACC.)

Shorts

While streaming services may have trained you to expect a story to be told in an hour to 10 hours, the shorts category will show you otherwise, with powerful films that go by in less than 30 minutes.

Some highlights Workman mentioned include:

Joshua Seftel’s “Stranger at the Gate” takes as its subject a U.S. Marine who began plotting a terrorist attack on a mosque. In an unforeseen twist of fate, he converts to Islam. (Wilma, Feb. 19, 2:45 p.m. and Feb. 23, at 3:15 p.m.)

In “Groundhog Town,” director David Zucker visits the community of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, as they prepare for the first-ever Groundhog Day without in-person events due to the pandemic. It “expertly weaves” in themes about the decline of coal towns and American folklore, told with dry humor, Workman said. (ZACC, Feb. 20, 5 p.m. and Wilma, Feb. 22, at 3:30 p.m.)

In “Strange Bedfellows,” director Maxwell Mueller seemingly sets out to make a film about two hippie puppeteers, yet they begin “probing the filmmaker on his own romantic relationships,” in a funny and surprising fashion, Workman said. (ZACC, Feb. 24, 8:15 p.m.; Wilma, Feb. 24, 1 p.m.)

In “Dad Jokes,” comedian Jo Welch sets out to reunite with her father, who’s been in prison for years. Welch, who co-directed with Daniel Hartigan, will be in town to do some stand-up for the screening. (Wilma, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m.; Roxy, Feb. 25, 9:15 p.m.)

One special event this year is the Reciprocity Project, a film and multimedia organization that is presenting a curated selection of Indigenous shorts. Composer Jennifer Kreisberg (Tuscarora) of North Carolina will perform. (Wilma, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.)

Closing night film

While the schedule has plenty of movies that have direct interest to Missoulians and Montanans, the closing spot is reserved to highlight something universal but subtle in “Charm Circle.” (Wilma, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.)

“One of the best things about the festival is that people go for something they're interested in, and then see a few other things and be really surprised,” Workman said.

They wanted to “focus on a film that really uses the documentary form to its full potential,” he said. He said it’s beautiful, funny and moving but sounds subtle in the synopsis: Director Nira Burstein “attempts to bridge the fractured relationships between herself and her family.”

It has elements of humor (it was executive produced by Fred Armisen) along with heart and devastation, which are all more powerful “because it’s able to dance between those.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.