Big Sky Film Fest closer: 'Charm Circle' takes viewer inside family

In this affectionate yet brutally honest portrait of the filmmaker’s family, director Nira Burstein doesn’t hesitate to go deeper. She keeps filming, and going in closer to examine the beauty, peculiarities and struggles that threaten to implode her family.

“Charm Circle” was selected as the closing night movie for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, and as features programmer Michael Workman said, it’s an example of a movie that does something that only a documentary can do.

Burstein stitches the story together from contemporary interviews and a storehouse of old family videos, edited together in emotionally powerful ways as she moves from the past to the present. She films her family verite-style, observing rather than explaining, allowing the viewer to see first-hand how their very human quirks can be endearing at one moment. The movie has its fair share of odd humor, such as her father improvising songs about everything, including taking out the recycling. But it can just as quickly slide into the shadows of dysfunction.

Her parents, Uri and Raya, met in college. He’s a talented musician and worked as a real estate agent. She earned a master’s degree from Columbia University and had a well-paying job as an occupational therapist. They had three daughters together and bought a house in Queens in a neighborhood called Charm Circle.

The place is now in disarray, at the level of hoarding that’s painful to see, and both her parents are visibly coping with their mental health, and appear that they have been for a long time.

Burstein works backward from there, exploring how a family’s bright hopes began to unravel as they faced various trials, that once explained, reveal how fragile life can be.

The chaos was such that Burstein’s sister, Adina, moved to Olympia, Washington. Her upcoming wedding, to two nonbinary women, goes against Uri’s religious beliefs (he says) and whether he’ll attend the ceremony forms a second arc.

Another sister, Judy, has developmental disabilities but the specifics are not said. Uri opposes such labels and the film as a whole rejects delving into clinical descriptions, and wants you to see them discuss life in sometimes painfully honest ways.

There’s no narration. Instead, her parents and sister Adina address the camera directly, sometimes asking questions that Burstein answers. That candor is intensely intimate and completely casual at the same time — her mother might be saying something with emotional weight, and then ask Burstein if she’s had lunch yet, and whether she’d like a tuna sandwich. The aesthetic of the film works in such a way that these moments feel like a part of the whole.

The upcoming wedding pushes the narrative forward with a looming question over whether they can all hold it together.

Along the way, it’s leavened by moments like a montage of the sisters’ trip to a karaoke spot. There’s resolution but no answers, only one person cautioning that “once you make a deal, you gotta stick with it,” even if the path becomes incoherent.

