Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Monday

The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma, Roxy, ZACC, and MCT run through Feb. 27. Seating is limited; it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in—person or online screenings.

Short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, March 3. Feature films will be available to view online for four days, beginning the day after the film’s last in-person screening.

Films

“Inhabitants” — For millennia Native Americans have successfully stewarded and shaped their landscapes, but centuries of colonization have disrupted their ability to maintain their traditional land management practices. In the face of a changing climate, Native communities across the US are recovering their ancient relationships with the land. The story of five Native American tribes across deserts, coastlines, forests, and prairies as they restore their traditional land management practices. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 3 p.m.

“Tell Them We Were Here” — An impressionistic snapshot of the past 25 years of Bay Area artmaking. This film chronicles eight artists making politically motivated, socially conscious, anti-commercial artwork; each epitomizes the community-driven spirit that defines the region’s art scene and is increasingly threatened by rapid gentrification. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 4:45 p.m.

“The Balcony Movie” — A unique and endearing film that challenges our collective anxiety towards public connection with strangers. The film consists entirely of conversations that the director holds with people in the street under his Warsaw apartment; his balcony turns into an outlet for passersby to voice their desires, fears, frustrations, regrets, or banal observations. North American Premiere. Roxy, 5 p.m.

“Newtok” — As the permafrost rapidly melts, the Indigenous village of Newtok, Alaska, is quickly eroding into the ocean. After decades of government abuse and inaction, the Yup’ik people fight to keep their community intact. Villagers are forced to decide between abandoning their traditional lands or relocating their community. Newtok is a powerful story of a community attempting to preserve their way of life in the face of devastating climate change. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:15 p.m.

“Krimes” — While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art — including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Northwest Premiere, ZACC, 7:15 p.m.

“Anonymous Sister” — When a young woman turns to the camera for refuge, she ends up with a firsthand account of what will become the deadliest man-made epidemic in U.S. history. Filmed over 30 years, this is an intimate and unflinching account of her family’s fall into opioid addiction. Northwest Premiere, Roxy, 7:45 p.m.

“The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” — How did the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator become Monsanto’s worst nightmare? This is the remarkable life story of Gandhian eco-activist Dr. Vandana Shiva, how she stood up to the corporate Goliaths of industrial agriculture, rose to prominence in the ecological food movement, and is inspiring an international crusade for change. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

“A Decent Home” — Sara Terry, director. ZACC, 11:45 a.m.

“Tracing Contact” — Tim Hussin, co-director. Daniel & Nate — Lauren Cater, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Tigre Gente” — Elizabeth Unger, director. Roxy, 2:30 p.m.

“Inhabitants” — Michael Johnson, subject. Wilma, 3 p.m.

“Tell Them We Were Here” — Keelan Williams and Griff Williams, directors. ZACC, 4:45 p.m.

“Newtok” — Andrew Burton and Michael Kirby Smith, directors. Wilma, 5:15 p.m.

“Anonymous Sister” — Jamie Boyle, director. Roxy, 7:45 p.m.

DocShop begins! Panels and workshops all week at the Missoula Public Library. Free and open to the public. Check bigskyfilmfest.org/docshop for schedules and seat reservations.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

