Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Saturday

Films

“Krimes” — While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art — including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece by piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence. Northwest premiere. ZACC, 11:45 a.m.

“Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy” — Missoula filmmaker Eric Ristau chronicles the dramatic efforts by a dedicated core of mechanics, pilots, smokejumpers and everyday Montanans to completely restore the historic Mann Gulch smokejumper plane, a 75-year-old DC-3 named Miss Montana, and fly it to Europe in time for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Fathom” — From Montana-based filmmaker Drew Xanthopoulos comes the story of two scientists on opposite sides of the globe who take us on a fascinating journey into their studies of humpback whale songs and social communication. Roxy, 3:15 p.m.

“Refuge” — A veteran of the Iraq War and leader of a white nationalist hate group started hating Muslims on 9/11. When a former white nationalist encourages him to befriend a Muslim doctor, he begins to find healing from the people he hated. Changing his mind proves to be a challenging journey. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:15 p.m.

“Being Michelle” — Michelle is a deaf autistic woman who survived incarceration under unimaginable circumstances in a system that refused to accommodate her needs. Outside of prison, Michelle is doing the difficult work of telling the story of her traumatic childhood and her adverse experiences in the criminal justice system. World premiere. Wilma, 7:30 p.m.

“After the Rain” — After an earthquake razed a Chinese city to the ground in 2008, more than 6,000 parents were encouraged to replace the children they lost and move on. "After the Rain" follows two of these families for over 10 years, as they attempt to recreate the family they once had. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 7:45 p.m.

“The Silence of the Mole” — In the 1970s, a journalist who called himself "The Mole" infiltrated the bowels of Guatemala’s most repressive government to help the resistance, accessing information about political violence that the military government had been planning. In 2014, The Mole was called to testify at the trial of politicians responsible for human rights violations during the Guatemalan Civil War. A contemporary tale of espionage against an oppressive government. Northwest Premiere. Roxy, 8:15 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

“Return to the Big Skies” — Eric Ristau, director. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Échale Ganas” — Shirley He, director. World premiere. Shorts block, Roxy, 2:15 p.m.

“We Call Him Super” — Michael Patten, director. World premiere. "April Sucks," David Zucker, director. "Street Reporter," Laura Hinson, director. Northwest premiere. "Stranger at the Gate," Joshua Seftel, director. World premiere. Shorts block, Wilma, 2:45 p.m.

“Fathom” — Drew Xanthopoulus, director. Roxy, 3:15 p.m.

“Awoko” — Felix Bazalgette and Josh Hughes, directors; Sorcha Bacon, producer. North American premiere. “Laboratory NO.2," Aware Omer, director. U.S. premiere. “Shut Up and Paint,” Alex Mallis, co-director. World premiere. “Time & Temperature,” Justin Foreman, director; Mathew Pindell, producer. World premiere. ZACC, 5 p.m.

“Refuge” — Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship, directors. Northwest premiere. Wilma, 5:15 p.m.

“The American Frontier” — Edward Frumkin, director. Northwest premiere. Shorts block, Roxy, 5:45 p.m.

“Being Michelle” — Atin Mehra, director. World premiere. Wilma, 7:30 p.m.

