Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Sunday

The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma, Roxy, ZACC and MCT run through Feb. 27. Seating is limited; it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Short films will be available online beginning Monday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, March 3. Feature films will be available to view online for four days, beginning the day after the film’s last in-person screening.

Films

“Hockeyland” — In northern Minnesota, two rival high school hockey teams battle over a coveted state championship in one of the USA’s most hockey-obsessed communities. With the hopes of their towns behind them, the teenagers experience intense pressure to succeed in what seems like the pivotal moment of their lives. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Objects” — Three people share the stories of the odd but precious objects that help them find meaning in life. This film is a heartfelt celebration of the useless things we collect, and a playful rejection of the "minimalist lifestyle" movement. ZACC, 2:30 p.m.

“Someone Like Me” — the parallel journeys of Drake, a gay asylum seeker from Uganda, and a group of strangers from Vancouver’s queer community who are tasked with supporting his resettlement in Canada. Together, they embark on a yearlong quest for personal freedom, revealing how in a world where one must constantly fight for the right to exist, survival itself becomes a victory. Roxy, 2:45 p.m.

“Daughter of a Lost Bird” — Missoula resident Kendra Mylnechuk Potter, a Native woman adopted into a white family, reconnects with her Native identity and begins to view herself as a living legacy of U.S. assimilationist policy. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 3:15 p.m.

“Ranger” — Set within Kenya’s Maasai homeland, an intimate and contemporary story of self-discovery unfolds, as 12 women become East Africa’s first all-female anti-poaching unit. Upending the male-dominated reliance upon military-style training to make a wildlife ranger, Virginia, Liz, Momina and Damaris instead undergo a yearlong program of deep trauma-release and healing, triggering profound transformation within themselves and sending shockwaves through their communities. Northwest Premiere. Roxy, 5:15 p.m.

“One of Ours” — Josiah was adopted as a baby in Haiti and raised in an Indigenous family in Calgary, Canada. Years later, when Josiah is racially profiled at an Indigenous basketball tournament and refused the right to play a sport he loves deeply, his experience makes the news. A nuanced examination of adoption, belonging and the complexities of identity. ZACC, 7:30 p.m.

“Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy” — An intimate portrait of the impacts of the substance use and the overdose epidemic on the Blackfoot Reserve in Alberta. The film follows community members with substance-use disorders, first responders and medical professionals as they adopt radical harm reduction practices. Connecting the traumas of settler colonialism to contemporary struggles of indigenous people, this is an intricate and powerful story of resistance and community care. Roxy, 7:45 p.m.

“Accepted” — TM Landry, an unconventional prep school in Louisiana, claimed an astonishing 100% college acceptance rate with many students admitted to the most elite colleges. After an explosive NY Times article exposed the controversial teaching methods of its dynamic founder, the school struggles to stay afloat. With intimate access to the school and its students, this film examines the problems and inequities within the American education system. Wilma, 8 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

“After Antarctica” — Tasha Van Zandt, director; Sebastian Zeck, producer; Will Steger, subject. ZACC, 11:45 a.m.

“Hockeyland” — Tommy Haines, director; Andrew Sherburn, producer. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Objects” — Vincent Liota, director. ZACC, 2:30 p.m.

“Daughter of a Lost Bird” — Brooke Pepion Swaney, director; Kendra Mylnechuk Potter, subject. Wilma, 3:15 p.m.

“Less Lethal” — Jaime Wilken, director. Montana Premiere. “Groundhog Town” — David Zucker, director. World Premiere. “Black Gold” — Sydney Linden, director. World Premiere. “Monumental Divide” — Brian Olliver, director. World Premiere. Shorts block, ZACC, 5 p.m.

“Ranger” — Austin J. Peck, director. Northwest Premiere. Roxy, 5:15 p.m.

“Look at the Fish” — Ashleigh McArthur, director. World Premiere. “My Duduś” — Tom Krawczyk, director. Shorts block, Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0