Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Tuesday

The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Screenings at the Wilma, Roxy, ZACC, and MCT run through Feb. 27. Seating is limited; it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Short films are available online through Thursday, March 3. Feature films will be available to view online for four days, beginning the day after the film’s last in-person screening.

Special events

“Native Voices Speaker Series, Panel #1: Collective Healing and Community Health”

In partnership with Humanities Montana, watch the world premieres of “Bring Her Home” and “The Trails Before Us” followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers, local activists working on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis, and Montana Indian Education Specialists. ZACC, 5:30pm. Tickets at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/exhibitions/

Films

Competition Shorts Blocks begin! 24 short films vie for the jury prize — and automatic qualification for the Oscars— in two categories: Shorts (under 40 min.) and Mini-Doc (under 15 min.). Six competition blocks screen over the next three days.

Schoolhouse Docs begin! The next four days feature films curated especially for school-aged kids. Roxy, 4 p.m.

“An Accidental Life” — a deeply personal and vulnerable portrait of Quinn Brett, an ambitious, record-setting climber who strives to make meaning out of tragedy in the years following a near-fatal rock climbing accident on El Capitan that left her paralyzed. World Premiere. Wilma, 5:45 p.m.

“Boycott” — In 33 states across America, legislation has been passed to punish those participating in boycotts against Israel. When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona, and a speech therapist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles to expose this attack on freedom of speech. Northwest Premiere, ZACC, 8 p.m.

“This Land” — A collective portrait of a diverse group of Americans on the 2020 Election Day in nearly every state, including a Native American grappling with his past, a same-sex couple on opposite sides of the aisle, a Trump supporter fighting to bring his deported wife back home, and others. "This Land" is a complex and deeply human examination of the political complexities of the United States in a moment of great uncertainty and deep political divisions. World Premiere. Roxy, 8:15 p.m.

“Nuclear Family” — Tormented by images of nuclear war since his childhood, the director tours nuclear test facilities across America with his family. A summer holiday of camping, mini golf, swimming and baseball takes place in landscapes inscribed by extermination, genocide, and war. A poetic reflection on recurring violence, nuclear and human history, overlapped with memories of the massacre of Native Americans. North American Premiere. Roxy, 8:45 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

“We Call Him Super” — Michael Patton, director. World Premiere. Competition Shorts 1. Wilma, 1 p.m.

“Bacon ‘N’ Laces ” — Stephen Michael Simon, director. World Premiere. “Groundhog Town” — David Zucker, director. World Premiere. Competition Shorts 3. Wilma, 3:30 p.m.

“The Cookie Man” — Thomas Schenk, director. World Premiere. Schoolhouse Docs. Roxy, 4 p.m.

“Bring Her Home” — Leya Hale, director. World Premiere. “The Trails Before Us” — Fritz Bitsoie, director; Emma Hsu Jackson, producer. World Premiere. ZACC, 5:30 p.m.

“An Accidental Life” — Henna Taylor, director. Wilma, 5:45 p.m.

“One Road to Quartzite” — Ryan Maxey, director; Josh Polon, producer. World Premiere. Roxy, 6:15 p.m.

“Boycott” — Suhad Babaa, producer. ZACC, 8 p.m.

“This Land” — Matthew Palmer, director; Undine Buka and Brian Gagliardi, producers. Wilma, 8:15 p.m.

DocShop continues! Panels and workshops all week at the Missoula Public Library. Free and open to the public. Check bigskyfilmfest.org/docshop for schedules and seat reservations.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0