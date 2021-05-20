Big Sky Fringe Festival embraces diversity in performing art

“Fringe is one of my favorite mediums, just because of that whole idea of no rules,” she said. “Basically the general rule of fringe is don't be a jerk.”

Winkler’s hope is to create visibility for the festival and bring some joy to performers and viewers alike. She wants to share the community-driven nature of fringe with a place she’s come to love for its support of the arts.

She moved here from California a few years back after spending months at a time in Missoula with her husband, who was working on a production in the area. The two fell in love with the state and the town and one of her big goals when she moved here was to bring back the fringe festival.

“I love seeing, dare I say, this little pocket of love of the arts and sort of liberality about life, in what most people would consider a harsh region,” Winkler said. “There's actually so much life and so much art to be had (here).”

Winkler's many connections to the local art community helped her get the festival of the ground, and she said others she hadn't met stepped up as well.