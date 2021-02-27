Big Sky highlights for Saturday

Spotlight – Shorts Block 6: Global Perspectives

“Blackthorn” — Sam Robinson plies the thousand-year-old craft of dry stone walling in Cumbria, working in all weather to make and maintain the lay of the land. His philosophy is one of protest, pride and authenticity — the counter-vision to a Britain bound by consumerism; the people removed from the work that once grounded their communities. For Sam, resistance is the honesty of work and words. North American premiere. Mini-Doc Competition. (8 min). “Irakli’s Lantern” — In the Caucasus mountains of Georgia, 78-year-old Irakli Khvedaguridze has spent the past 25 winters living alone as the last inhabitant of Europe’s highest village. U.S. premiere. (17 min). “E14” — A study of human behavior in the densest and most overdeveloped residential area in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, as a filmmaker captures the events outside his window, watching as streets and apartments begin to empty during the first two weeks of the lockdown. Northwest premiere. (19 min). “Heurtebise” — The wind blows hard in Heurtebise, Alice’s seaside home in France. This year is her last, and the first for her great-grandson Dario. A life comes to an end and another begins. North American premiere. (20 min). “Arctic Summer” — A poetic meditation on Tuktoyaktuk, an Indigenous community in the Arctic. The film captures Tuk during one of the last summers before climate change forced its coastal population to relocate to more habitable land. World premiere. Short Competition. (25 min).