Blackfeet wranglers, bison herds made 'Butcher’s Crossing' possible

A harrowing, harsh, and thought-provoking tale involving an ill-fated bison hunt, Nicolas Cage’s big screen treatment of the classic “Butcher’s Crossing” demanded terrain and topography that would excite the most threatening characteristics of the plot and bring to bear its raw intensity.

A respectable adaptation would need to meet specific location requirements: grand mountains, a sense of both beauty and forlornness, a frontier feeling bordering on isolative, as well as real herds of shaggy, mythic buffalo to serve as more than only passive scenery.

After scouting in several other states, producers Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers agreed that they had found everything that they were seeking — vista, view, and buffalo to be administered in a controlled environment — on the land of the Blackfeet in Montana.

“Back in early 2015, Gabe Polsky (director and co-writer of the screenplay) presented the idea of ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ and around then I started helping him to develop it,” Conners said. “We decided to shoot it in Montana at about this time last year. In July 2021, scouting took us all over and to all of the fabulous locations that you will see in the movie. The film required many different season changes, mountains, and the buffalo herd. We found the perfect spot in Glacier National Park with that Rocky Mountain feel, and the mountains, the season changes.”

“Montana has a strong tax credit, which is a big driver of our industry,” Bowers added. “We had to film in a state that had an incentive, which is a huge part of how we put a movie together. Montana was beautiful and it had a great credit. And that made the choice easy. We prepped in Glacier in September (2021) and we needed a bunch of different weather elements and Glacier provided on that front. A resourceful crew made it a lot easier to accomplish this film.”

Blackfeet wranglers, buffalo herds made film possible

After reviewing a copy of the film script in December 2020, movie location scout Jeri Rafter introduced Conners and Bowers and staff to all of the right people, many of them the very same ones that she had recently worked with on a different production, which, perhaps not coincidentally, also involved horses, stunts, and a quantity of buffalo.

“The main challenge was finding a herd to film in an environment that looked appropriate, not all fenced in, houses in the distance,” Rafter said. “The Blackfeet were the only ones who were going to let us do this crazy filming and work with us on it.”

If there ever was a group of people who could deliver and train and lead a herd of buffalo for the benefit of a movie production, the producers learned, it would be the Blackfeet.

“Without Ervin Carlson (the associate producer of ‘Butcher’s Crossing’), and without the Blackfeet, we wouldn’t have been able to make the movie,” said Conners. “We could not have made the movie without using their herd.”

Managing hundreds of massive buffalo on the bustling set of a movie production would no doubt be dangerous and vulnerable labor, but Edmo (“Yellowstone,” “Reservation Dogs,”) and his partners handled it all with characteristic aplomb.

“We built pens for shooting with the buffalo and the pens were for us to be safely inside them,” said Conners. “We were not up close and personal, and we achieved what we did through shooting through the pens that were built.”

Carlson, the Buffalo project manager at the Blackfeet Tribe, is also president of InterTribal Buffalo Council, an organization that commingles approximately 79 tribes across 22 states with a mission to return the buffalo to tribal lands while teaching the animal’s epic cultural and spiritual significance to younger generations.

“There were things that they (the production team) needed to know about the animals,” said Carlson. “We settled the animals down and made sure they were in one place long enough to do a shot. They are wild animals and you are not going to make them just stay, especially with a lot of people hollering. Our job was to keep them calm, spread feed. The fewer people around, the better off it was. We had close to 700 of them. The biggest parts were filmed on the ranch where we winter our buffalo, and I’m glad to have had it there.”

For thousands of years, the bison was a most important source of food, clothing and shelter for the Blackfeet people. Revered by them, the bison was their prime source of survival and touched their lives from cradle to grave. Hides gave the Blackfeet teepee wraps, coats, curtains, drums, rattles, robes, shields, gloves, moccasins, and ropes. Bones and horns became tools, children’s toys, spoons, knives, drinking pitchers, scrapers, and sleds. The deep-seated influence of the bison is depicted in many of their petroglyphs.

“What the movie shows to me is what had been done to the animals,” said Carlson. “They were hunted to near extinction. The story that I hear is that they were down to almost 100 animals. Bringing them back to tribal lands, that is a big passion of mine. After being killed to near extinction, I am working on returning them to the mountains to be free roaming, back in some of their original territory”

Adaptation of a violent Western

Published in 1960, John Edward Williams’ novel, “Butcher’s Crossing,” is considered an upper tier selection in the canon of violent literary American Westerns. While Williams (1922-1994) also achieved success with several other works, “Butcher’s Crossing” is widely regarded as his darkest and most philosophical contribution.

The book “Butcher’s Crossing” is set in a primitive junction called Butcher’s Crossing, Kansas in the early 1870s. The primary character, Will Andrews (portrayed by Fred Hechinger in the movie), is the 23-year-old son of a well-off teacher and Unitarian minister. Apt to quote Romantic poetry, he has dropped out of Harvard in favor of traveling West in search of what he envisions as “a freedom and a goodness, a hope and a vigor,” as the character described in the opening chapter.

However, Andrews encounters a number of stark situations which are not “free or good or hopeful or vigorous,” but instead he finds a striking rendering of man’s arrogance, recklessness and voracity. Soon, Andrews finds himself in a vicious ordeal with some other hunters, where he is quickly disabused of the cocky fancy that man could subdue or out endure nature. What follows is something that savagely pits the hunters’ mission and conquering quest against the indomitability and survivability of the buffalo. While the wholesale massacre and the resounding defeat of the buffalo appear irrefutable, little redemption exists for their human predators.

Culmination at Nevada City

“Butcher’s Crossing,” which clocks in at 105 minutes, was filmed entirely in Montana, with the majority of the film created on the land of the Blackfeet and the remainder filmed in Nevada City, a former gold rush town in Madison County, with dozens and dozens of intact 1880s period structures. (Also of note, in late 2021, veteran actor Cage, who plays Miller in “Butcher’s Crossing,” filmed two westerns back-to-back in Montana. The other, “The Old Way,” is tentatively set to be released sometime before the end of 2022.)

“Montana is a big state and everything is far apart,” said Conners, one of the producers. “But there are so many different locations in the state because of that. Nevada City was perfect because of the Western town and we ended our shoot there. It was a great place to shoot all of the town stuff. We had the Glacier portion in the Browning area and one weekend in Nevada City. Lodging, housing, weather, it’s a bit of a challenge in Montana, but we pulled it off.”

Rafter said that the scenes filmed in Nevada City required the visual depiction of the ugly culmination of the buffalo hunt, gobs and buckets of blood and entrails and gore the result of the hunters’ fulfilled quest, writ explicit.

“The amount of buffalo hides we had to get was crazy,” said Rafter. “We purchased $20,000 worth (from the Western Montana Fur Center in Anaconda), and had to have it raw and not tanned yet. We had a refrigerator truck of hides that leaked blood and disgusting liquids everywhere we went. Buffalo heads untaxidermied from the tribe and the butcher. The art department had to deal with hides and body parts and bones and buffalo legs – all of it real. There was a smell (emanating) during the scenes of the town and the buffalo hide buyers, and it was ripe all week.”