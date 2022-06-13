Blackfoot River Sessions films Missoula artist's songs and stories

A new video series puts local bands in the spotlight along the water, with sharp video, crisp audio and interviews that take people into the songs themselves.

The Blackfoot River Sessions debuted recently with a feature on Junior, a Missoula trio, performing at the KettleHouse Brewing Co.’s taproom patio in Bonner.

“We’re hoping that these videos get the attention of the local music community,” said Nick Davis of Missoula Media Company. He said there are fewer venues for local bands now, and they hope “to help them get some exposure in a time when they really couldn’t get their music out there in front of everybody.”

Benjamin Zeimet, a partner in Missoula Media, came up with the idea before the pandemic and the shutdown sped the project forward.

Besides the music, they thought it was important to include interviews. “A lot of these bands, especially with their songwriting, have cool stories to tell.” He counts many musicians as friends, and more often than not, he’d only get to hear the anecdotes behind the scenes.

Davis, who’s also a writer, acts as producer, host and shoots video. Zeimet handles the filming, and partner Merritt Lentz, is in charge of design.

Like many groups, Junior’s opportunities to perform live have been less frequent in the past two years.

Junior formed before COVID, when Caroline Keys (banjo, guitar, bass), “Hermina Jean” Harold (drums, guitar) and “Jenny Lynn” Fawcett (violin), began playing together. All three sing harmony and take turns on lead.

One of Harold’s songs, “Goddamnit,” was a local anthem in 2020 during the first phase of the pandemic, and the video series gives them a chance to discuss it. In summer 2021, they released their debut, "Warm Buildings."

The concert portion of Junior’s video was filmed in fall 2020 when live shows were especially sparse.

Harold said they were honored to be the first installment.

“The recording session happened during such a strange time, early on in the pandemic, when we were starved for music and community, separated from one another, and still trying to figure out how to finish the album we recorded in January 2020,” she wrote in an email. “A performance project was a really rare and welcome distraction. These guys are creating something special for our area and I can't wait to see who they highlight next in the series.”

They waited until after vaccines were available to shoot an interview, in which Davis talks with them about songwriting in a casual but illuminating format. Davis said they have the musicians pick three songs and then “take a deep dive” into each. In Junior’s case, they talk about “Goddamnit” and its collaborative video and Keys’ tune “Midnight Summer,” and its roots in 20-something life in Missoula long before COVID. Harold discusses the inspiration of her song, “Blue Bathroom,” and how a specific source for a lyric can take on a broader meaning and change over time even to the writer.

***

The idea has its roots in Zeimet’s former venture, Hi-Line Films, which had a recording studio. They cut a prior series of videos, with groups like Dodgy Mountain Men, Rotgut Whines, the Newlyweds and more, to showcase the groups and the studio. He hadn’t heard some of them before they stepped in the room, and was floored by the quality and the fact there’s “an amazing group of musicians here who didn’t have places to play,” he said.

Regarding the scenic location, Davis said the rivers make the place for him, and there’s something powerful about the combination of music and moving water. Along the Blackfoot, they could shoot off the roof and splice in aerial footage from Jeffrey Neubauer.

Jordan Lane of Letter B recorded the audio, and Zeimet said they were aiming for a live-venue feel that’s clean but doesn’t sound overproduced. It’s as crisp as you’ll ever get to hear the trio, particularly with the harmonies. Davis said there’s about 10 seconds at the end of that Keys tune he could listen to on repeat.

You can watch a full 26-minute cut or shorter song-by-song versions at missoulamediaco.com/blackfoot-river-sessions and its YouTube channel.

While it’s a passion project, they’re looking for sponsors to pay the crew and the musicians, Davis said, and are providing the band with the audio of the recordings.

They’re looking to film more entries in the series this year and the project could evolve and change. Zeimet said they’re open to anything from solo acts to larger bands.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.