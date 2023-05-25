Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The recently released album “Cold Sweat” by Bluest is an intimate portrait of a coming-of-age journey and successful quest for self-empowerment.

The Missoula-based band is the personal project of Noelle Huser, the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist. For Huser, the album is something of a feat.

Huser has been a lifelong writer and lover of music. As a kid, she remembers making up songs and that aptitude for writing melodies and lyrics carried into adulthood. But it wasn’t until college that she picked up an electric guitar and began writing music to go with what she was writing in her head.

During the pandemic, she began working with other musicians while helping with the Zootown Arts Community Center’s kids’ music camp programs. That was when she began collaborating on another musician’s project. It was soon after that when she decided to start her own band.

Bluest consists of Erin Szalda-Petree on lead guitar and backup vocals, Duncan Szalda-Petree on bass guitar, Caleb Tutty on drums, Ally Fradkin on saxophone and keys and Chris Baumann on auxiliary percussion.

Together, the musicians create an eclectic sound that could be classically described as indie rock, but also incorporates punk, grunge and pop. Huser’s vocal range is impressive and she carries melodies with an almost weepy yet clear and strong voice.

The song “Cold Sweat'' and namesake for the album has a gritty, punk backdrop to Huser’s dreamy and haunting melodies.

The song is based on both a nightmare that Huser had, as well as her real life experience of being sexually assaulted. When she woke in the night in a cold sweat after having a “revenge, fantasy dream,” she wrote the song as a stream of consciousness.

She remembers the dream as being both upsetting but also eye-opening — the song became an opportunity for her to process her feelings around that trauma.

“It was an outlet for me to, like, experience that anger,” Huser said. “While also being able to let it go and address myself.”

Huser’s processing of that experience became a re-empowerment journey and much of the album is centered around that theme.

***

While Huser said it’s been important in her music to pull from these experiences as a survivor, the music is also about much more than that. The album is also about growth, empowerment, bodily autonomy and the discovery or re-discovery of who she is.

An early-20s identity crisis is something that she says many people probably have experienced or can relate to. Some of the songs also touch on other relatable themes such as the song “Sagittarius,” which is about balancing being extroverted and introverted.

The song is light, upbeat and reminiscent of early 2000s pop-rock, which Huser said has always been one of her favorite music genres, along with “sad-girl indie.” But Huser said she has never liked that genre name and has found it patronizing and reductive.

That’s partially where the band name, “Bluest,” comes from. It’s a play on the stereotype of that type of music, Huser said. Just like sad-girl indie music isn’t always sad, blue is not always a color that represents a feeling of sadness. It can also be a color of curiosity, change, and infinite expanses.

This light-hearted way to take charge of her relationship with music and what music means to her is another theme threaded across the album. For Huser, music has been a source of empowerment, especially finding access to creating it later in her life. Having a right to feel good in your own body and the right to create are messages she hopes listeners can take away from the album and her music in general.

“I just would encourage anyone who ever has that desire or ever wants to use their voice but is afraid to, just to keep on pushing,” Huser said. “Music is for everybody.”