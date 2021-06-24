Bob Marshall Music Fest back with fun-filled lineup

Festival-goers at Bob Marshall get to sleep under the stars, wake up with tall trees all around them and then spend the day rocking out to live music and enjoying the scenery of Seeley Lake.

“It just becomes kind of a really fun kind of get together,” said Max Pigman, one of the festival owners.

This year would’ve marked the sixth for the Bob Marshall Music Festival, but they had to cancel last year because of the pandemic. Already though they’re close to selling out, in part Pigman said because of those who bought tickets in 2020 and decided to save them for this summer. He said they’ve sold close to 70% of their 1,000 person capacity.

“We're just excited to be able to do it again after putting so much planning into last year's festival and then needing to cancel it or postpone it,” Pigman said.

The capacity is set at 1,000 in part to maintain an uncrowded and friendly environment, but also to keep in compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions.

The festival is planned for Aug. 6-7, already with a lineup of musicians from Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs’ Montana-made folky bluegrass to Reckless Kelly’s classic Americana all the way from Texas.