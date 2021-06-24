Bob Marshall Music Fest back with fun-filled lineup

Festival-goers at Bob Marshall get to sleep under the stars, wake up with tall trees all around them and then spend the day rocking out to live music and enjoying the scenery of Seeley Lake.
“It just becomes kind of a really fun kind of get together,” said Max Pigman, one of the festival owners.
This year would’ve marked the sixth for the Bob Marshall Music Festival, but they had to cancel last year because of the pandemic. Already though they’re close to selling out, in part Pigman said because of those who bought tickets in 2020 and decided to save them for this summer. He said they’ve sold close to 70% of their 1,000 person capacity.
“We're just excited to be able to do it again after putting so much planning into last year's festival and then needing to cancel it or postpone it,” Pigman said.
The capacity is set at 1,000 in part to maintain an uncrowded and friendly environment, but also to keep in compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions.
The festival is planned for Aug. 6-7, already with a lineup of musicians from Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs’ Montana-made folky bluegrass to Reckless Kelly’s classic Americana all the way from Texas.
“We really want it to be a very kind of eclectic and diverse group of musicians that come in,” Pigman said, explaining how their clientele often buy their tickets before they even know who will be playing. “They just know we're gonna get quality music there, and it's been great because it exposes some people to music that maybe they wouldn't necessarily have made a point to go see.”
There will also be bands that play rock, Southern rock, country and even some fusion with reggae, soul and rock’n’roll with Off in The Woods, a local Montana band.
Pigman said they planned the festival later in the summer so being rained out would be less likely, though there may be smoke to deal with by then. He hopes the beautiful lake-side property will stay green and lively for the festival.
Beyond the music, people can look forward to games of corn hole and “flowling” — a fusion of football and bowling. Plus there will be yoga in the mornings led by an instructor, access to Seeley Lake and the Bob Marshall Wilderness for vast recreational opportunities.
Pigman and his co-owners bought the festival three years ago after catering it. He loved the range of people he met and the comfortable family-friendly atmosphere, which reminded him of his brewery in Helena — Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. He hopes to continue to foster that quality within the festival, by keeping it small and intimate with a range of musicians.
People come to the Bob Marshall Music Festival from all around the region. Most come from around western Montana, but some come from Idaho, Canada and eastern Montana, Pigman said.
“We just wanna be able to pull off an event that is successful in that people have a great time,” Pigman said. “And we (want to) provide the service and the experience that they're expecting and maybe even more than they're expecting.”