Bob Wire and Chip Whitson back with more unconventional Christmas tunes

For anyone yearning for an alternative to the classic and banal holiday tunes that follow us into every shop and restaurant this time of year, there is now an answer.

“Exile on 34th Street” is the newest album written and produced by one of Missoula’s musical fixtures, Bob Wire and his long-time friend and musical counterpart, Chip Whitson. The 11-song album has a wide-ranging assortment of rather-hilarious tunes that play off the clichés of the holiday season.

Out now "Exile on 34th St." is available on CD at Rockin' Rudy's and Ear Candy and digitally through Bandcamp and other services.

“There’s a lot of things about Christmas that are crazy and frustrating and weird,” Wire said. “And we wanted to sort of mine that territory.”

Indeed, the song titles alone are a testament to just how extensive that territory really is. Songs like, “A Present for Myself,” “Artificial Christmas Tree Blues,” “Wrapper’s Delight,” and “Naughty Little Elf,” are just a few examples of Wire and Watson’s comedic exploitation of holiday-themed platitudes.

“It’s not for kids,” Wire said. “But it’s not gross. It’s just humor for adults that can take a joke.”

The album opens with the song, “Drinking My Way Through Christmas,” which Wire says is the album’s most “savage” and yet “universal” example of their poking fun at the holidays.

The song itself boasts lines like, “Deck the halls and shopping malls. Black Friday is the worst. Hands off that Nintendo game. Back off Nana! I saw it first.”

While this tune is, as Wire puts it, “like greasy Southern rock and roll,” hardly any of the other songs can be said to fall into the same musical genre.

“Steal a Tree,” on the other hand, is a jazzy finger-snapping number that Wire said he had intended to have a Michael Bublé-flavor to it.

“Wrapper’s Delight” also veers off of Wire’s beaten rockabilly path and is a fully fledged (joke) rap song complete with delicate background female vocals. The background vocals in the tune are sung by none other than Wire’s own daughter, Sophie Therriault. Wire had not intended to have background vocals and it was Therriault’s idea to add them to the track.

“It just takes the song over the top,” Wire said. “Because she is such a great singer and it is so fun to be able to include her on this.”

Therriault is also featured on “Steal a Tree” and “A Present for Myself.” Wire and Whitson both play guitar on the album and invited a number of their musician friends to add other instruments for some of the songs.

The album is actually a sequel to Wire and Whitson’s first Christmas album, “Off White Christmas,” which came out in 2011. While being interviewed last year on Missoula’s KFGM community radio about the album for its 10-year anniversary, Wire made an impromptu announcement that there would be a follow-up released the next year.

When Wire wrapped up the interview, he sent Whitson a message saying, “I hope you’re not busy for the next year!”

The duo got to work and over the course of the past year, wrote five songs each for the album. But one of the songs was actually intended to be released on their original Christmas album, but it didn’t make it on time for the release. The bonus tune, “Dos Christmas Ez,” was written by Chip Whitson and for anyone wondering, has no literal translation and is just a product of the twos’ lexical imagination.

While the album is nothing but silly and satirical, Wire explains he has nothing against Christmas.

“We like Christmas,” Wire said. “We wanted to give, you know, some common ground for people to share the things that you don’t necessarily talk about. … We’re singing the thing that everyone is thinking.”