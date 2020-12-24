Book celebrates the art and lives of the Eddie's Club portraits

“We hope that it helps preserve that story and that world for generations into the future,” Teasdale said.

Nye kept his notes and records on the portraits, and at various times had considered a book, but it never came together before his death in 1999.

Belangie-Nye went through his notes and consulted obituaries and other resources to create biographies for the subjects. She felt that this context on the people in the photos was important to dispel “all the rumors,” as that generation slowly fades.

“They all worked, and he really emphasized that these are the people who really built Missoula. These were the railroaders, the loggers, the miners, the construction workers and everything,” she said.

***

The finished product is a handsomely designed art book, with 125 original Eddie’s Club portraits plus the “adjunct collection” — given one per page each, and accompanying biographies.

The pictures are surrounded by context like an essay by New York critic and poet John Yau. Teasdale wrote a long introductory essay on Nye and the history of the portraits, the lineage of the bar from Eddie’s to Charlie’s and its run as “the most famous literary bar” in Montana during the ‘60s and ‘70s.