Book celebrates the art and lives of the Eddie's Club portraits

A new book illuminates the haunting black-and-white portraits that have captured the eyes of visitors to a legendary Missoula bar for decades.
“A Corner of Space and Time: Lee Nye’s Eddie’s Club Portraits” presents the stories and frames the art in a way that’s equal parts historic preservation and art book.
Longtime Missoulians likely know a lot already — an art photographer tended bar at what’s now Charlie B’s, where he shot portraits of regulars, whether local literary icons or retired blue-collar workers. To younger visitors and recent transplants, it might be limited to even more shorthand.
The creative team comprises both ends of the generational spectrum. Author-researcher Jean Belangie-Nye, the late artist’s wife, “grew up with this story, literally,” she said. She saw the photographs being made and knew the people. She spent years combing through Lee's notes and researching the life stories of 125 of the subjects from the original Eddie’s Club era.
Belangie-Nye, an artist and photographer as well, teamed up with two relative newcomers, writer Aaron Teasdale and designer Ben Ferencz, who approached her with ideas about a book and learned she already was making one, and they all worked together bootstrapping the independent project.
“One of the things that really intrigued me,” Teasdale said, “was this sense that I didn’t really know the history of these portraits and I feel like that’s true of many people in Missoula. We all have this vague idea that these pictures were the regulars from many decades ago, but no one really understands how they were taken, or who these people were in any specific way,” Teasdale said.
“We hope that it helps preserve that story and that world for generations into the future,” Teasdale said.
Nye kept his notes and records on the portraits, and at various times had considered a book, but it never came together before his death in 1999.
Belangie-Nye went through his notes and consulted obituaries and other resources to create biographies for the subjects. She felt that this context on the people in the photos was important to dispel “all the rumors,” as that generation slowly fades.
“They all worked, and he really emphasized that these are the people who really built Missoula. These were the railroaders, the loggers, the miners, the construction workers and everything,” she said.
***
The finished product is a handsomely designed art book, with 125 original Eddie’s Club portraits plus the “adjunct collection” — given one per page each, and accompanying biographies.
The pictures are surrounded by context like an essay by New York critic and poet John Yau. Teasdale wrote a long introductory essay on Nye and the history of the portraits, the lineage of the bar from Eddie’s to Charlie’s and its run as “the most famous literary bar” in Montana during the ‘60s and ‘70s.
There’s a biography of Nye and an interview with him, and technical notes on his photography style and techniques in the darkroom. For added local flavor, they included a poem by David Thomas, a longtime regular, about the scene and artwork by Jay Rummel, that are on display in Charlie’s to this day.
Teasdale said Ferencz pushed for the elegant presentation. “He really stuck up for the aesthetic of the book,” he said, and found a publisher, Studley Press, that produced a classy final edition.
***
Nye, who was born in Hysham in 1926, left Montana to serve in the Navy and then moved to California and studied commercial photography, although his portfolio displayed more interest in portraits than any other form. After working as a professional, he grew dissatisfied with the industry. After a fewer stops in bigger cities, he eventually moved to Missoula to study art and English at the University of Montana and tended bar at Eddie’s Club, what’s now Charlie’s. In 1965, the owner, Tony Piccini, asked him to shoot a portrait of a regular, Paul Johnson, with a distinct look.
The series started simply and grew — Nye didn’t think it would eventually become “his biggest public work,” as Belangie-Nye described it.
The book and the research smooth out a chronology that can be confusing but illustrates Nye’s long-term commitment and a kind of collective stewardship over the photos. Nye continued serving drinks and shooting at Eddie’s through 1973, when a new owner took over with visions of an upscale bar. That angered Nye and other regulars, so he quit and took his portraits with him to Luke’s Bar. He also shot new photos at the behest of Charlie Baumgartner, who was then working at Connie’s Lounge. In 1980, Baumgartner bought the former Eddie’s space and reopened it as Charlie’s, where the collection returned and Nye shot several hundred more photos.
***
Along with the history, the book makes a case to consider them as pieces of art.
While it was not yet as widely accepted in the art world back then, Nye “considered himself an artist, and his tool was not a brush but a camera,” Belangie-Nye said. Even in a studio setting, he preferred getting to know his subjects and learning their personalities and mannerisms.
At the bar, he would take his subjects out back, typically during the day when there was good light. There in the alley, he sat them on the fire escape behind a dark corduroy backdrop.
His familiarity and affection with his customers is embedded in the photos. He wasn’t engaging in a street-photography voyeurism. (“I love all of these guys! What great, great, great people, and they were here” he says in the interview.)
His technique for shooting them result in the spontaneous-feeling images.
“Nye kept the strap short, leaving the camera at his chest,” Teasdale writes in his essay. “After arranging his subject and setting the camera’s focus, Nye maintained continuous eye contact with his subject and talked with him or her continuously. His goal was to relax his subject and remove the camera from their experience. Often, they did not realize they’d been photographed until the session was over.”
Teasdale believes that intimacy and technique all are visible in the unposed results.
“His vision, his style, his printing prowess, that all adds up to what are now these timeless portraits,” he said.
For anyone who’s been in Charlie’s and stared at pictures, the biographies unravel some of the mysteries. When information was available, they sketch out the life and personality of the regulars, whether they were famous like Richard Hugo or quiet types who kept to themselves. Many were veterans of World War I or II, now pensioners who flocked to the bar to pass time drinking 25-cent beers.
That added more weight to the project, which Teasdale and Ferencz had initially thought of as an art book.
“What made the project so compelling to me, was the more the layers got peeled back the more I realized what a dynamic and fascinating piece of Missoula history this really was,” Teasdale said.
***
As part of the endeavor, the images are now preserved digitally. They brought Nye’s negatives to photographer Brandon McMahon, who digitized them and painstakingly recreated the feel of the originals, from Nye’s cropping to his eye for contrast.
“That was a really significant undertaking and an important part of the project,” Teasdale said.
Belangie-Nye said she and Lee were printing in a “teeny-tiny little kitchen” at that time, spending an unusual amount of time working the details. “He really did know what he was doing technically as well as visually. He had a really great eye, and that’s just vital. He saw what he wanted in the camera and then he cropped to make it better. That was just the way he functioned,” she said.
Teasdale said the pictures they’ve posted online seem to elicit different responses when they’re seen in isolation on bright screens instead of a dimly lit bar.
Their website, acornerofspaceandtime.com, shows off prints that are available through Marcy James’ Paper and Ink Studio in Missoula.
Like a last-call rush at Charlie’s, the first edition of a thousand books are being scooped by people from around the country or abroad, with a few hundred remaining. They’ll consider another print run if the demand is high enough, potentially with a new essay about the outpouring of responses and stories flowing in.
Teasdale has heard from people all over the U.S., whether they have a connection to people in the book or frequented Charlie’s when they were in college. Belangie-Nye said the history community has appreciated the research and preservation. She gathered far more material on the subjects than they could fit in the book, in addition to taped interviews.
While the scope kept growing, and now interest, the team had to limit their project to the Eddie’s Club pictures. Nye’s Charlie’s series of 225 smaller pictures doesn’t have the same notes or IDs written on the negatives, Belangie-Nye said.
“If somebody else wants to do that book, they can,” she said with a laugh.