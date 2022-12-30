Book review: 'The River You Touch'

Starting with a rhetorical question is a cheap tactic for a review. And now that’s out of the way: How do you write about coming to terms with life in the era potentially designated as the Anthropocene?

"The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water" is Missoula author Chris Dombrowski’s second nonfiction book and fifth book overall, including three published collections of poetry. It's his attempt at grappling with being a father, husband and guide whose career is predicated on the changing whims of the climate and the rivers where he plies his trade.

Dombrowski is an excellent prose writer. The man can put together a sentence and a paragraph with the precision of an architectural drawing, all connecting lines and sharp edges that when spoken out loud create a building of consonance, assonance, and smooth symmetry. You can see the poet’s background in the care with which descriptive words are chosen and in the way that from commas hang new ideas like a verbal game of monkeys in a barrel. His description of his literary hero; poet, novelist and famously great eater Jim Harrison; is several pages of excellent sketch work, again with lines coming together in connections and corners to make a room filled with the man.

Dombrowski’s choice of topic is a timely one, and the choice of learning to live in the Anthropocene is going to continue to be a timely one unless you’re a full-on committed nihilist. But as I read “The River You Touch,” I found Dombrowski’s storytelling frustrating. The dust jacket lauds the book as a “love song to a way of life.” But what comes to mind is whether or not this way of life — of a guy living in Montana and being a fly fishing guide and writing a book about it — merits the more somber and serious description of learning to live in the Anthropocene, a time where climate disasters, rising inequality, vast and complex webs of consequences and their aftershocks requires this kind of writing about it.

I feel I am being somewhat unfair to Dombrowski. He is also doing what we all are trying to understand we need to do in this time and place. He gets that community connection is important. He gets that holding the little moments of life, the extraordinary ordinary moments that happen every day are one of the only ways we can actually survive without putting on blinders and sticking our heads in the sand about the world we all know coming to an end before our very eyes.

But his writing doesn’t cut it for me: I was not interested in Dombrowski’s version of the world I also inhabit because I felt that his reasons for paying attention to this time and this place were reasons that were too cookie-cutter, too much something I felt I’ve seen again and again — in essence, I didn’t feel as if Dombrowski’s insights were anything that hasn’t been written in opinion sections of major newspapers or on Twitter by people reaching for “the natural world is important and we must protect it!” writing.

Then again, I’ve had my own metanoia about the importance of caring for the natural world. But for someone else, his writing might elucidate their day and make them look closer at the chaotic flow of water behind a rock in the river, and see something clear and whole appear before them.