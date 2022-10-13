Broadway talent and student ingenuity take center stage in UM's ‘Cabaret’

When the curtains rise on the University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance’s new musical and audience members applaud, 35-year-old Jay Roberts plans to be among them. He served just as big a role in the production as any actor on stage — but he said he doesn’t mind staying out of the spotlight.

“It’s far more fun,” Roberts said. “I love just putting it out and retreating.”

If you go “Cabaret” opens at the University of Montana’s Montana Theatre on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., with additional showings running Oct. 14-16 and 20-23. Tickets are available at griztix.evenue.net

By “putting it out,” Roberts meant conceiving and designing the show’s entire set, from curtains and cushions to backdrops and flooring. The scenic design graduate student has spent the better part of the spring and fall semesters transforming UM’s Montana Theatre into a glitzy, pre-World-War-II German nightclub for the School of Theatre & Dance and School of Music’s production of “Cabaret.”

The musical’s director, theater professor Bernadette Sweeney, said it’s another big step forward in the department’s post-pandemic journey. “Cabaret” was originally slated for fall 2021, but moved due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sweeney said it takes an army of students to put on a show as big and complex as “Cabaret,” and it wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of graduate students like Roberts.

“Working on the show allows them to put their research into practice, which is so important at the graduate level,” Sweeney said.

The director said audiences may be familiar with the musical and its 1972 film adaptation, both of which follow an American author who travels to Berlin and winds up in a nightclub in an attempt to cure his writer’s block. Music, romance and what Roberts called “a beautiful story” follow.

Setting the stage

Roberts said he took the “roundabout” path to the stage, starting out with a degree in architecture from Montana State University at the height of the Great Recession. But, after three years working for an engineering company in Havre, Roberts said he just couldn’t scratch his itch for creativity.

After a stint in community theater and some on-stage performances for the Missoula Children’s Theatre, Roberts found his scratch: scenic design.

“I married this love I found for theater with my architectural skills,” Roberts said. “It was such an exciting career field to find.”

Now, he’s in his second year in UM’s graduate scenic design program and putting the finishing touches on “Cabaret,” a production that he designed from sketch to set.

Roberts, wearing paint-stained pants and a red button-up sweater, showed one of those sketches: a lush, chalk depiction of the entire Montana Theatre drenched in red light and the stage filled with all the trappings of a nightclub.

The designer’s notes were filled equally with measurements and drawings — both, he said, essential to a production’s balance of beauty and practicality.

Roberts said every show brings its own design challenges. In most stage productions, the band or orchestra is confined to a pit at the foot of the stage. But, in “Cabaret,” the band is an organic part of the nightclub and a permanent onstage presence.

“A band takes a massive amount of space,” Roberts said. “Where do you put a tuba?”

Roberts’ suggested solution — which he said saved the production time and money — involved using risers from the building’s smaller theater to elevate the musicians, instead of constructing platforms from scratch.

Roberts said the key to good scenic design lies more in what the audience doesn’t see than what it does.

“People notice things that are wrong or out of place, not always what’s right,” he said. ”A good scenic design shouldn’t surpass the show.”

Back from Broadway

There’s one grad student performing in “Cabaret” — but he brings 40 years of Broadway experience to the cast and a familiarity with the material, to boot. Andy Taylor, 63, played German smuggler Ernst Ludwig on the road in a 1997 revival of the musical.

“Now, I’m playing the old guy instead of the Nazi,” Taylor said, laughing.

The actor returned to Missoula, his childhood home, with his wife and two daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic from a long career onstage with some of the biggest names in the business.

He performed in “Cabaret” under the direction of Sam Mendes, who would later go on to direct critically acclaimed blockbusters like “Skyfall” (2012) and “1917” (2019). Other feathers in his cap include acting in the 2015 Broadway revival “On the Twentieth Century” with Kristin Chenowyth and in “Something Boulevard” alongside Glenn Close.

But Taylor said a desire to sharpen his teaching skills — combined with a yearning for home — brought him to Missoula and UM’s graduate theater program.

“I knew I wanted to work with young actors again,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned a lot from my 25-year-old classmates.”

Taylor said he’s been impressed with the students’ work on “Cabaret,” and has enjoyed imparting some lessons learned over his career.

“Let your own discretion be your tutor,” Taylor said, quoting Hamlet’s advice to the players in Shakespeare’s classic work. “You know the saying, ‘I’m not sure what good acting is, but I know it when I see it’ — I’m trying to develop that in my students.”

For her part, Sweeney said she’s excited to have Taylor, Roberts and all the other graduate and undergraduate students collaborating on the project.

“There’s a lot of expectations to be met, but the cast is doing an absolutely phenomenal job, and have been since the first day,” Sweeney said.